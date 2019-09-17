CAT 2019 registration last date: Deadline to register on iimcat.ac.in extended to September 25

News reports suggest that the deadline for CAT 2019 registration has been extended on account of disruptions caused by natural calamities.
The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) has extended the deadline for Common Admission Test 2019 registration (CAT 2019 registration) by a week. The CAT registration last date is now September 25.
The registration process for CAT 2019 began at 10 am on August 7 and was to end at 5 pm on September 18.
However, following the extension of the deadline, students will now be able to register for the same on iimcat.ac.in till 5 pm on September 25, as per a notification on the website.
News reports suggest the deadline for CAT 2019 registration has been extended on account of disruptions caused by natural calamities.
The test will be held on November 24, 2019, across 156 cities in India in two sessions. The Common Aptitude Test is conducted by Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes at IIMs across the country.Important dates:
> CAT 2019 Registration starts: August 7, 10 am
> CAT 2019 registration ends: September 25, 5 pm
> CAT 2019 admit card download begins: October 23, 5 pm
> CAT 2019 test day: November 24Also Read: Here is how you can register for CAT 2019Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.