English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Milk company prints ‘Founded by IIM alumni’ on packaging. Twitter asks, 'What's the point?'

    It started with a tweet by Namanbir Singh who noticed that at the back of his milk packet from Country Delight were some details about the company. "Founded by IIM alumni" the highlight read.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2022 / 04:08 PM IST
    Most Twitter users believed that the company owner wanted to use his college degree to sell the product. (Image credit: @realNamanbir/Twitter)

    Most Twitter users believed that the company owner wanted to use his college degree to sell the product. (Image credit: @realNamanbir/Twitter)


    Twitter on Sunday woke up to a packet of milk and a question -- what's the point of printing the founder of the milk company's alma matter on the packet?

    It started with a tweet by Namanbir Singh who noticed that at the back of his milk packet from Country Delight were some details about the company. "Founded by IIM alumni" the highlight read.

    Singh later added, "To clarify, no hate for the company or their products. But trust should be build on the basis of quality, not college tags."

    But, by then the tweet had gone viral, sparking memes. Most Twitter users believed that the company owner wanted to use his college degree to sell the product.

    Close

    Related stories

    "The IIM stands for "Indian Institute of Milking my IIM degree till the day I die," tweeted comedian Aditi Mittal. "Moses went up on the hill and came back with carved stone tablets and instead of the 10 commandments it just said “I am an IIT/IIM grad” 10 times."

    Twitter user Hari B Kurup commented, "Totally milking their degree." Another user Chitranjan Agarwal tweeted, "To add creditability to the milk, which may otherwise not be so credible?"

    Income tax officer Vikas Prakash Singh said, "The problem lies more with the people who value such tags so much, thereby creating a need for founders to advertise it. It even impacts startup fundings, let alone purchase decision for a milk packet."

    Here are a few more reactions on Twitter:



    The company was founded by Chakradhar Gade and Nitin Kaushal in 2015.  Kaushal graduated from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore in 2007.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Country Delight #IIM #Indian Institute of Management
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 04:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.