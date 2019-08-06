CAT registration date 2019: IIMs to begin process on August 7; how to apply on iimcat.ac.in

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have announced the registration date for the Common Entrance Test (CAT) or CAT registration date 2019. Registration will begin on August 7 at 10 am. The entrance examination to gain entry into the IIMs and several other business schools will be held on November 24.

The registration process will begin on August 7 at 10 am and continue till 5 pm on September 18.

Here is how you can register for CAT 2019:

> Go to the official iimcat.ac.in

> Register to create a user id and password

> Login with this user id and password

> Submit the application after filling education details and preferred test centre

> Make an online payment of Rs 1,900 (general candidates) or Rs 950 (reserved category)

> You will receive an application confirmation mail

> Save mail for future use such as downloading admit card for the test

It is important to ensure that the mobile number and email address provided are correct and active as domestic candidates' details will be verified through an OTP sent to the provided mobile number and email address. The User ID and Password to complete the registration will be sent to the email address and the registered mobile number, respectively, only after the OTP is verified.

In the case of overseas candidates, OTP will be sent on their email address only and the User ID and Password will be sent to the email address once the OTP is verified.

The credentials (User ID and Password) can be used to login as a registered user to fill up the online application form for CAT 2019. The form is editable and can be saved intermittently. This means it need not be filled out completely in a single session and applicants can log in multiple times to complete the form.

However, no changes will be allowed once the application is submitted. It will then be available only to view and print.

To understand the registration procedure for CAT 2019, see the Registration Video (which will be uploaded by 2.00 pm on August 7, 2019) on the CAT website.

