IIM Sambalpur opens new campus in Delhi offering courses for professionals and entrepreneurs

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur has announced the opening of its new campus in New Delhi on May 6. The campus will offer courses for working professionals and entrepreneurs, according to Dr Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director of IIM Sambalpur.

The campus aims to attract individuals who want to advance their businesses or careers while earning management degrees. Dr Jaiswal stated that it is a third-generation IIM that focuses on three primary aspects: Teaching, Research, and Incubation.

Commenting on the opening of the new campus and the introduction of the new courses, Dr Jaiswal said, "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new campus in Delhi. The institution is devoted to providing the highest quality education and fostering a community of professionals capable of driving change and leading organizations to success. With this new campus, we aim to further our mission of providing world-class management education from a premium IIM to students and professionals across India. We look forward to welcoming students, entrepreneurs, and professionals to our new campus in Delhi."

Dr Subhas Sakar, Minister of State for Education, Government of India, emphasized that IIM Sambalpur stands for innovation, integration, and inclusivity and aims to create future leaders with an entrepreneurial spirit. "I hope this executive MBA program will provide many future leaders to the nation with a global outlook and dynamic approach to solving problems," he further stated.