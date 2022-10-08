English
    CAQM asks agencies to develop gas infra in Delhi NCR before next winter

    According to the CAQM, about 74 per cent of industrial areas of NCR have gas connectivity like PNG which is cleaner and emits less pollutants as compared to the conventional fuel like coal or diesel.

    PTI
    October 08, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The Centre's panel on air quality has directed the agencies concerned to develop a proper gas infrastructure across the national capital region (NCR) before the next winter.

    The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) held a review meeting with the 11 gas distributors of NCR and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to take stock of the commissioning of gas infrastructure, piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) connectivity in the districts of the NCR.

    According to the CAQM, about 74 per cent of industrial areas of NCR have gas connectivity like PNG which is cleaner and emits less pollutants as compared to the conventional fuel like coal or diesel. The panel directed the 11 city gas distributors to ensure that the gas infrastructure covers the entire NCR.

    The NCR has 240 industrial areas of which gas connectivity and infrastructure has been achieved in 74.5 per cent industrial areas. In NCR, there are 963 CNG stations, 22,24,055 domestic PNG connections, 5,185 commercial PNG connections; and 5,361 Industrial Connections.

    "Switching of industries in NCR to the approved clean fuels, including PNG, is a priority for the CAQM. The commission has already directed the NCR state governments to phase out coal and completely avoid use of coal from January 1 (except thermal power plants)," a statement said.
    Oct 8, 2022 08:40 am
