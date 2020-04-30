BJP doesn't want instability in Maharashtra, not interested in making backdoor entry: Devendra Fadnavis

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not interested in making a “backdoor entry” into state politics and it will be “very happy” to see Uddhav Thackeray being nominated to the Council and continuing as chief minister, The Indian Express has reported.

Fadnavis’ comment came a day after a delegation of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, met governor BS Koshyari with a fresh cabinet recommendation to nominate Thackeray to the Legislative Council through the governor's quota.

“We are confident that the Governor will take an appropriate decision, conforming to legal and constitutional framework, and accordingly nominate Uddhav Thackeray to the Council,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying.

He further said the BJP would be "very happy to see Thackeray being nominated to the Council and continuing as the CM" as the party does not want instability in the state.

“We are neither interested in engineering instability nor making a backdoor entry,” added Fadnavis.

Thackeray, who is not a member of either house of the state legislature, was sworn in as chief minister on November 28, 2019. He has to become a member by May 28 when he completes six months in office. Otherwise, he will cease to be the chief minister.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had accused BJP of misusing Raj Bhawan to serve its political interests, said the report. However, a source at Raj Bhavan told the publication that the Governor is consulting constitutional and legal experts, adding that the process is on.