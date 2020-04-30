App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP doesn't want instability in Maharashtra, not interested in making backdoor entry: Devendra Fadnavis

Thackeray, who is not a member of either house of the state legislature, has to become a member by May 28 when he completes six months in office. Otherwise, he will cease to be the chief minister

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not interested in making a “backdoor entry” into state politics and it will be “very happy” to see Uddhav Thackeray being nominated to the Council and continuing as chief minister, The Indian Express has reported.

Fadnavis’ comment came a day after a delegation of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, met governor BS Koshyari with a fresh cabinet recommendation to nominate Thackeray to the Legislative Council through the governor's quota.

“We are confident that the Governor will take an appropriate decision, conforming to legal and constitutional framework, and accordingly nominate Uddhav Thackeray to the Council,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying.

Close

He further said the BJP would be "very happy to see Thackeray being nominated to the Council and continuing as the CM" as the party does not want instability in the state.

related news

“We are neither interested in engineering instability nor making a backdoor entry,” added Fadnavis.

Thackeray, who is not a member of either house of the state legislature, was sworn in as chief minister on November 28, 2019. He has to become a member by May 28 when he completes six months in office. Otherwise, he will cease to be the chief minister.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had accused BJP of misusing Raj Bhawan to serve its political interests, said the report. However, a source at Raj Bhavan told the publication that the Governor is consulting constitutional and legal experts, adding that the process is on.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 02:14 pm

tags #BJP #Devendra Fadnavis #Maharashtra #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.