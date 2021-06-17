Bihar man jailed, fined Rs 9.73 lakh for flouting Bahrain COVID-19 rules; family approaches MEA

Screengrab of Bihar man Mohammad Khalid's video that had gone viral in Bahrain

Mohammad Khalid, a 34-year-old native of Bihar, who has been working in the Kingdom of Bahrain for the past eight years, has reportedly been sentenced to three years imprisonment and slapped a fine of 5,000 Bahraini dinars or Rs 9.73 lakh approximately.

The incident came to light after the Bihar man’s brother Amjed Ullah Khan wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and sought Dr S Jaishankar’s help to free Khalid.

Sharing details of the incident that landed his brother in jail, Amjed claimed that Khalid had completed 17 days of quarantine before he stepped out to buy food for himself and had not flouted any COVID-19 rule.



Suddenly one local from Bahrain saw Electronic Tracker Wristband on his hand and made a video and circulated on social media,The local police arrested him and took him to Sitra Camp where he was tested and found negative,The Sitra Camp removed his ETW and gave him a clean chit/2 pic.twitter.com/JLKJZ39Jkk

— Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) June 14, 2021

His letter to the MEA read: “On May 18, my brother was tested COVID positive and was sent to Sitra COVID Camp for three days. Later, he was shifted to Al Andalus Hotel and again to Salminiya Hospital. He was discharged on May 31 and was advised for 17 days of home quarantine with an electronic tracker wristband on his wrists. As he stays in a company-provided room and there was no one to provide food and essentials to him, so he went down on June 7, 2021, almost 50 yards from his residence. Suddenly one local from Bahrain saw Electronic Tracker Wristband in his hand and made a video and circulated it on social media. After that, the local police arrested him and took him to Sitra Camp where he was tested and found negative, and the camp authorities removed his ETW and gave him a clean chit.”

“Again, on June 7, he was rearrested and taken to court which sentenced him to three years imprisonment. He has also been asked to pay 5000 BD, our entire family is in a state of shock.”

The Indian Embassy in Bahrain has already responded to Hussain Ahmed’s tweet and asked him to provide details of Mohammad Khalid.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show