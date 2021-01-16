Beware of propaganda against COVID-19 vaccination: PM Narendra Modi

File image: PM Narendra Modi
Launching India’s massive COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people to be aware of propaganda and rumours about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved for public use in India.
“Our Indian scientists and experts have guaranteed the safety of the vaccine, so the people of the country must not listen to any kind of propaganda and rumours surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine,” PM Modi said.
Some experts and politicians had questioned efficacy of one of the vaccines that was granted restricted emergency use authorisation in India.
The prime minister also urged citizens to continue to wear masks and follow other safety protocols. "I request you not to make the mistake of taking off the mask and not maintaining social distancing after getting the first dose because immunity develops after the second dose," PM Modi said.
Addressing the event via video conference, PM Modi said that the unprecedented vaccination exercise will help decisively end the coronavirus pandemic.
“Such a vaccination drive, at such a massive scale, was never conducted in history. There are over 100 countries having less than three crore population and India is administering vaccination to three crore people in first phase itself. In second phase, we have to take this number to 30 crore,” the prime minister said.
The prime minister reiterated that those facing the highest risk from the deadly disease, caused by the novel coronavirus, will be vaccinated on priority. “Our doctors, nurses, medical staff and frontline workers, among others, have a right to be vaccinated first,” PM Modi said.
PM Modi also said that those getting vaccinated should make sure that they get the second dose – that is to be taken after a gap of around one month.
A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and Union Territories were virtually connected during the event. Authorities had planned vaccinating around 100 beneficiaries at each session site on the inaugural day.
Priority is being given to healthcare and frontline workers, who had already been registered on the purpose-built CoWIN application. This would be sequentially followed by people with comorbidities, senior citizens and finally, the general public. The Centre is hoping to vaccinate 30 crore people by July, in a bid to stop the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved two vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin – for restricted emergency use. Beneficiaries will not be able to choose between the two jabs.
As of January 16, India had reported more than 1.05 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases. The death toll from the outbreak in the country stood at over 1.52 lakh. While more than 1.01 crore patients had recovered, 2.11 lakh cases remained ‘active’. Globally, more than 9.32 crore individuals have been infected by the virus and over 20 lakh people have died so far.
A speedy rollout of vaccines is being seen as the best way to curb the spread of COVID-19 and restore normalcy in the pandemic-battered global economy. More than 50 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, have already vaccinated a large number of people from high-risk groups.