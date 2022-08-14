English
    Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Chhattisgarh govt to hold 'Hamar Tiranga' campaign in schools

    Detailed guidelines on how to conduct the campaign have been given to all collectors, district education officers and district mission coordinators by Dr Bharathidasan, Secretary of the School Education Department, the state government official said.

    August 14, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST

    The Chhattisgarh government will organise the 'Hamar Tiranga' campaign in all schools of the state between August 20 and 30 to mark 75 years of Independence, an official said on Sunday.

    Detailed guidelines on how to conduct the campaign have been given to all collectors, district education officers and district mission coordinators by Dr Bharathidasan, Secretary of the School Education Department, the state government official said.

    ”Various programmes will be organised in government, private and government-aided schools under the name and style of ’Hamar Tiranga’. The aim is spread the spirit of patriotism and convey the story of martyrs and freedom fighters. It will help understand the true meaning of freedom in the present context,” he said.

    As part of the campaign, the film ’Gandhi’ will be screened free for students of Classes XI and XII in nearby theatres or smart classrooms, and authorities have been asked to make preparations in this regard, the official added.
