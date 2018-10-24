Autonomy only way out of J&K tangle: Omar Abdullah

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said granting autonomy is the only "pragmatic solution" to the decades-old problem of Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is high time for the Government of India to implement the resolution of autonomy (passed by state legislative assembly in 2000).

"It is the only pragmatic solution to the age-old problem. J&K is a unique state and needs special dispensation in terms of regional autonomy to satisfy the needs of the state," said Omar, addressing a provincial meet of party functionaries.

The former chief minister said the situation in the valley is turning grave by the day.

“Every day we hear news about killings, encounters, crackdowns, CASOs across the state. South (Kashmir) was already boiling but now even Srinagar is witnessing massive gunfights, crackdowns. It seems the government has lost its writ over the situation in Kashmir,” he said.

Omar said the people in the state are suffering due to non-governance, development deficit and lack of accountability.

“The situation on ground is a mess and the security scenario has deteriorated. The youths of Kashmir are at the receiving end of all this. Every day innocent civilians come in the line of fire. What happened in Kulgam where seven civilians were killed is a grim reminder of how bad the situation is. What is adding salt to the injury is the laid-back attitude of central government,” he said.

Expressing his concern on the Union government's "ambiguous stand" on Article 35-A of the Constitution, he said the National Conference would not allow anyone to fiddle with the special provision.