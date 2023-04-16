Atiq Ahmad killing: Assailants wanted to make a name for themselves by eliminating gang

"Since the time we got to know about the police custody of Atiq and Ashraf, we were planning to murder them. So we posed as journalists and when we got the right opportunity, we pulled the trigger and implemented the plan," one of the accused told police. Atiq (60) and his brother Ashraf, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 pm.

The three men arrested for shooting dead gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad told police that they wanted to make a name for themselves by eliminating the gang, according to an FIR.

The two brothers were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.

"The three assailants have been identified as Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj," Rajesh Kumar Maurya, SHO, Shahganj police station said on Sunday.

An FIR has been registered against them under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC as well as other sections under the Arms Act, he said.

Police said Lavlesh sustained injuries during cross firing, and was undergoing treatment at Swaroop Rani Medical College here.

Police had also recovered the arms used in the crime from the spot.

The accused told police that they wanted to make their name and identity in the state by eliminating the gang of Atiq and Ashraf, and that they will definitely get the benefit in future.

They also said that they could not escape after the crime as the police in a swift action got hold of them.

The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels. The last rites of Ahmad's son Asad, who was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13, were performed here just hours before the shooting.

Briefing reporters about the incident, Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, Ramit Sharma had on Saturday said the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, joined the group of reporters who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmad and Ashraf.

"In accordance with a mandatory legal requirement, Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were brought to the hospital for a medical examination. According to preliminary information, three men posing as journalists approached them and opened fire. Ahmad and Ashraf were killed in the attack. The attackers have been held and are being questioned," Sharma said.

Officials said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Atiq and his brother.