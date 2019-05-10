App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 06:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Atal Bihari Vajpayee wanted to sack Narendra Modi in 2002, Advani stalled it: Yashwant Sinha

Speaking at a meet-the-press programme here, the former Union finance minister also dismissed as a non-issue the controversy over the alleged misuse of INS Viraat by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha May 10 claimed the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was set to dismiss Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister at the time, after the 2002 post-Godhra riots, but withheld the decision as Home Minister L K Advani had threatened to resign from the Cabinet on the issue.

Speaking at a meet-the-press programme here, the former Union finance minister also dismissed as a non-issue the controversy over the alleged misuse of INS Viraat by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"After the communal riots in Gujarat, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had decided that then state chief minister Narendra Modi should resign.

"While going to the national executive committee meeting in Goa in 2002, Atal ji had made up his mind that the Gujarat government would be dismissed if Modi ji refused to resign," he claimed.

related news

"There was a meeting within the party. According to my information, Advani ji had opposed this (dismissing the Modi government) and he told Atal ji that if Modi ji is dismissed then he (Advani) would resign from the government. So, he (Vajpayee) withheld the decision and Modi ji continued," Sinha said.

In reply to a query on Modi's allegation that Rajiv Gandhi used INS Viraat as a "personal taxi", Sinha said these are non-issues and that former naval officers had already issued clarifications on it.

"It is not as per the dignity of a prime minister to speak lies like this," Sinha said, adding the Lok Sabha polls were being fought on the Modi government's performance and not on the country's history.

Sinha, a member of the Vajpayee cabinet, hit out at Modi for raising the issue of Pakistan in the general elections.

"It is unfortunate that the issue of Pakistan is being raised in the elections. He hyphenated our country with Pakistan.

"Are we a country of Pakistan's category? There is no talk about China, which must be feeling happy with the Pakistan rhetoric," claimed the former foreign minister.

"This is being done because China's mention doesn't generate a reaction like that of Pakistan does," he added.

Accusing the Modi government of playing "mischief" with statistics, Sinha said GDP data during the previous UPA government was higher than during the current NDA government.

"The next government will get a broken economy," the bureaucrat-turned-politician said.

Sinha blamed Modi for lowering the language of the political discourse.

"It is expected from a PM to use dignified language but this is not happening," Sinha alleged.

He said the elections to the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat would determine the future course of country, and whether it wanted to go for social harmony or social divide.

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh is pitted against the BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur, a 2008 Malegaon blast accused, in the Bhopal seat which will vote on May 12.
First Published on May 10, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #Current Affairs #Godhra riots #Gujarat #India #L K Advani #Narendra Modi #Yashwant Sinha

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY2) Exclusive: Tiger Shroff’s college is a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Delhi heat drives Gautam Gambhir to use a lo ...

Brahmastra: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back to the bay ...

MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas adopt 'Indian Canadian d ...

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) Movie Review: Tiger Shroff and Ananya P ...

Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor to disclose his wax statue at Madame Tu ...

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap reunite for the Hindi version of Game ...

Happy Birthday Ira Khan: Dad Aamir Khan shares an adorable post but he ...

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoy a bike ride on the ...

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw Trailer Released in 10 Indian Languages

Mother's Day 2019: Amitabh Bachchan Pays Special Tribute to Mums in Mu ...

E-Buzz: Chhota Bheem On The Big Screen

DNA Test Ordered By Sri Lankan Court To Verify Death of Local Islamist ...

SC Seeks Centre's Reply on Plea to Regulate Netflix, Amazon Prime Vide ...

Jet Airways Shares Up 3% on Revival Hopes

Defamation Complaint Filed Against Manoj Tiwari for Calling Slapping I ...

Gunshot Fired Outside London Mosque During Ramadan Prayers, Police Say ...

In Betting Markets, Odds Favour Easy BJP Path to Government

Sill lovin’ it? McDonald’s has its task cut out after truce with V ...

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

SBI mulls listing of SBI Card and SBI General Insurance in FY20

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

SIP flows likely to remain strong, focus on companies run by good mana ...

Buy HDFC Bank & sell IOC, M&M, says stock expert Rahul Mohindar

Lok Sabha polls: In Azamgarh, Akhilesh Yadav hopes to hand 'embarrassi ...

US-Iran military dispute easy to initiate, but difficult to control; c ...

Student of the Year 2 movie review: Tiger's acting or plot clichés ...

I was Captain of INS Viraat in 1987 when Rajiv, Sonia, Rahul went to L ...

Jet Airways crisis: Etihad Airways submits binding bid; State Bank of ...

With spectre of European Super League looming, Champions League season ...

Opium cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh: Tracing impact of tradition an ...

In the photographs of Hyderabad's Nizams, a documentation of sartorial ...

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes feels Mark Zuckerberg can no longer f ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.