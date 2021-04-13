English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
April 13, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to address public meetings, hold roadshow in WB today

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting took place in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. The next phase of voting in West Bengal will happen on April 17. Catch the latest updates of the poll campaign here

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: curreIt’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, four phases have concluded. The next phase
will take place on April 17. The election campaign and canvassing has continued there in full swing. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. In Assam, the state’s governing BJP is hoping to retain power even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
  • April 13, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday asserted that the BJP is ahead in 92 of the 135 seats that went to polls in the first four phases of the West Bengal assembly elections, and asked people to give a grand farewell to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by handing over 200 plus seats to the saffron party. Seeking to allay fears created among the people of Darjeeling hills by "lies" spread by the Trinamool Congress, the senior BJP leader said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will have no impact on the Gorkhas.

    Read more | BJP ahead in 92 of 135 seats after four phases of poll in Bengal: Amit Shah

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 13, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Members of the Trinamool Congress joined Mamata Banerjee in slamming the Election Commission for its decision to bar her from campaigning for 24 hours in the West Bengal Assembly polls. Coming down heavily on the EC, TMC national vice-president Yashwant Sinha said every institution of democracy has been compromised. "We always had a doubt about the impartiality of the EC. But, today it has shed whatever pretence it had. Now it is clear that EC is acting at the behest of Modi/Shah and under their direct order."

  • April 13, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Mamata Banerjee to stage dharna in Kolkata today to protest EC's ban on her

    Lashing out at the Election Commission over its decision to bar her from campaigning for 24 hours, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would stage a dharna in the city today to protest againstthe poll panel's "unconstitutional decision". The poll panel's order came after Banerjee's remarks against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.

  • April 13, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will address three public meetings and one roadshow in West Bengal today:

    > Public meeting in Darjeeling at 11.30 am
    > Public meeting in Nagrakata at 12.45 pm
    > Roadshow in Islampur at 2.20 pm
    > Public meeting in Bidhannagar at 5 pm

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 13, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | TMC writes to EC, seeks strict action against BJP leaders for 'inflammatory' remarks

    The TMC yesterday urged the Election Commission to take strict action against BJP leaders who allegedly made inflammatory remarks over the Cooch Behar firing incident that claimed the lives of "four unarmed civilians", shortly before the poll panel barred party supremo Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours. In a letter to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab, the party said several BJP leaders, including party state Dilip Ghosh, were "instigating" violence with their warnings of more Cooch Behar-like episodes. Amid the polling for the fourth phase of assembly elections on April 10, four persons were killed in Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar when CISF personnel opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals who had "attempted to snatch their rifles". (PTI)

  • April 13, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the campaigning for Assembly election 2021.

    It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, four phases have concluded.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.