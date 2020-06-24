App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Appointment of govt teachers in Uttar Pradesh: Next hearing on July 7

A bench of Justice Alok Mathur passed the order on the petition moved by AK Ojha and another person. The petitioners have contended that the a special task force is investigating the matter but there is no chance of a fair investigation as it is an agency under the state government.

PTI

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday fixed July 7 as the date to hear a petition seeking cancellation of the selection process for the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh.

The petitioners have also demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Close

So, the probe should be handed over to the the premier central investigating agency, they said.

It was requested on behalf of the state government on Wednesday that Advocate General Raghvendra Singh will argue the matter and it should be listed after summer vacations.

The bench set July 7 as the next date with the consent of the counsel for the petitioners and the state government.

Earlier, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had stayed the June 3 single bench order halting the selection process.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 08:00 pm

