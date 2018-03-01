Anand Mahindra makes a call to acquire Rhythm House collectively, gets positive response

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has come up with an idea to acquire Mumbai's iconic Rhythm House after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached at least 21 properties linked to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi collectively worth Rs 523.72 crore.

Nirav Modi had bought Rhythm House for Rs 32 crore when it was declared to be shut down by Curmally family, the then owner of the building. The building is considered a a shrine for overseas music genre lovers of the city.

The diamantaire absconded after the surfacing of an alleged fraud of around Rs 11,000 crore, and as a result, his properties have now been attached by the ED.



If the ED is going to eventually auction Rhythm House, how about a bunch of us in Mumbai collectively acquiring it, restoring it & turning it into a performance venue for Rising musicians & a hangout for music lovers? Happy to be part of such a band.. pic.twitter.com/oGHeIat7Bt

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 26, 2018

After the news surfaced, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra came up with idea to acquire the building. In a tweet, the business magnate suggested that 'a bunch' of people could collectively acquire it.

Anand Mahindra also pitched an idea to restore the iconic place into a performance venue for rising musicians and a hangout for music lovers.

Mahindra's tweet was met with positive response from people belonging to the film industry, corporate world as well as common people. Soon after he posted his idea on Twitter, Vishal Dadlani called it “much needed” and wrote that he will “happily chip in”.



Sir, I'm in. I'll happily chip in, curate, organise management, and do whatever else is needed. It could be a centre for a whole new generation of music and musicians. Much needed. #RhythmHouse — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 26, 2018





.@anandmahindra, count me in, happy to be part of any initiative that keeps its original name and character. #RhythmHouse is part of the city's history and the area could do with a cultural centre

— Sidharth Bhatia (@bombaywallah) February 26, 2018

The next response was from senior journalist Sidharth Bhatia, who also asked Mahindra to count him in.

Mahindra's idea is also receiving praise from common people with people coming up with various suggestions to execute the idea. One of the Twitterati suggested that Mahindra “start a crowdsourcing campaign for this,” while others showed interest to be a part of it.



Starting a crowdsourcing campaign for this will be worth it. — Parag kejriwal (@Paragkejriwal) February 26, 2018





That’s exactly the idea...And it should be a not-for-profit social enterprise... https://t.co/oZOIbjfkY1

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 26, 2018

Mahindra is also welcoming every response.



That’s precisely the kind of thinking I want to dispel. This should not be a project for only the rich. If we crowdsource, you ought to be able to participate at any level you can...We’ll have to figure out the structure, but it can surely be done... https://t.co/1kOgfTH8sW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 26, 2018

He also pointed that the project "should not be for only the rich," and to ensure participation of anyone interested, crowd-sourcing would be a good idea.