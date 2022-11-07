English
    Al-Qaeda operative from West Bengal arrested in J-K's Ramban: Cops

    Amiruddin Khan, a resident of Mashita Haora in West Bengal, was arrested by a police party from Ramban along Jammu-Srinagar national highway

    PTI
    November 07, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST
    Image credits: kashmirlife

    An operative of terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda was arrested with a hand grenade in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said on Monday.

    Amiruddin Khan, a resident of Mashita Haora in West Bengal, was arrested by a police party from Ramban along Jammu-Srinagar national highway, an official said.

    He said a Chinese hand grenade was recovered from the possession of the Al-Qaeda operative.

    A case under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Act has been registered against the arrested accused at Ramban police station and further investigation is going on, the official said.
