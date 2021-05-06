Ajit Singh – the computer scientist who returned to India to become a politician

RLD Chief Ajit Singh (Image: PTI)

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and former Union minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh passed away on May 6 after battling with COVID-19. He was 82 years old.

Singh is survived by a wife, son and two daughters. The RLD leader was born to Chaudhary Charan Singh, the sixth Prime Minister of India and Gayatri Devi in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur alumni, Singh had worked for 15 years in the Computer industry in the United States before coming back to India to start his political career.

He was first elected to Rajya Sabha in 1986 and was a seven-time MP and Union Minister in the governments of VP Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. He had served as Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Agriculture, and Food Processing Industries.

He represented the Baghpat constituency from Uttar Pradesh in Lok Sabha and had a stronghold in the Jat-dominated region.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Posting a statement from Singh's family on Twitter, his son Jayant Chaudhary said that the senior politician was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 20.

"He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning, the 6th of May, 2021," he said.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Chaudhary eulogised Singh as loved and respected by many throughout his life, adding that his father in turn "cherished this bond and gave his best consideration and efforts for your welfare".

He also asked those wishing to pay their respects to stay at home amid the pandemic so as to "observe all safety protocols to keep ourselves and everyone around us healthy and safe".

"This would be the best way to honour Chaudhary Sahib as well as all those COVID warriors who are working night and day to protect us. We pray for solace for all those families that have been ravaged by this brutal disease," the statement added.

After news of Singh’s death emerged, many political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other politicians expressed their condolences.



पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री चौधरी अजित सिंह जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। वे हमेशा किसानों के हित में समर्पित रहे। उन्होंने केंद्र में कई विभागों की जिम्मेदारियों का कुशलतापूर्वक निर्वहन किया। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति!

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2021

PM Modi wrote: “I am very saddened by the death of former union minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh. He always worked for farmers and discharged his duties in the central government efficiently. My condolences to his family and well-wishers in this moment of mourning. Om Shanti!” (Translated)

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed sadness at Singh’s demise and also acknowledged that he “always raised his voice in the interest of farmers”. The President further noted that as a public representative and minister, Singh left a “distinct” mark on Indian politics. (Translated)



राष्ट्रीय लोकदल के प्रमुख और पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री चौधरी अजित सिंह के निधन की सूचना से दुख‌ हुआ। उन्होंने किसानों के हित में हमेशा आवाज उठायी। जनप्रतिनिधि व मंत्री के रूप में उन्होंने देश की राजनीति पर अलग छाप छोड़ी। उनके परिवार और शुभचिंतकों के प्रति मेरी शोक संवेदनाएं — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 6, 2021





राष्ट्रीय लोक दल प्रमुख अजित सिंह जी के असमय निधन का समाचार दुखद है।

उनके परिवार व प्रियजनों को मेरी संवेदनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/m4iZ9SAC93 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 6, 2021

Gandhi also said he was saddened by the news of Singh’s death and extended condolences to his family and loved ones. (Translated)

Omar Abdullah, Vice President of the Jammu Kashmir National Conference Party also condoled Singh’s death on behalf of himself and his father Farookh Abdullah.



Shocked to hear of the demise of Ajit Singh ji. I can’t begin to imagine what you are going through @jayantrld. I join my father, who had a long & warm association with your father, in sending our condolences & prayers. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 6, 2021





Saddened to learn about the demise of Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh Ji. His contribution to the welfare of farmers and deep connection with people will always be remembered. Condolences to his family members and followers. Om Shanti.

— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 6, 2021

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also recalled Singh’s contribution to the welfare of farmers.