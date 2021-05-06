Ajit Singh – the computer scientist who returned to India to become a politician

RLD Chief Ajit Singh (Image: PTI)
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and former Union minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh passed away on May 6 after battling with COVID-19. He was 82 years old.
Singh is survived by a wife, son and two daughters. The RLD leader was born to Chaudhary Charan Singh, the sixth Prime Minister of India and Gayatri Devi in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur alumni, Singh had worked for 15 years in the Computer industry in the United States before coming back to India to start his political career.
He was first elected to Rajya Sabha in 1986 and was a seven-time MP and Union Minister in the governments of VP Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. He had served as Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Agriculture, and Food Processing Industries.
He represented the Baghpat constituency from Uttar Pradesh in Lok Sabha and had a stronghold in the Jat-dominated region.
Posting a statement from Singh's family on Twitter, his son Jayant Chaudhary said that the senior politician was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 20.
"He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning, the 6th of May, 2021," he said.
Chaudhary eulogised Singh as loved and respected by many throughout his life, adding that his father in turn "cherished this bond and gave his best consideration and efforts for your welfare".
He also asked those wishing to pay their respects to stay at home amid the pandemic so as to "observe all safety protocols to keep ourselves and everyone around us healthy and safe".
"This would be the best way to honour Chaudhary Sahib as well as all those COVID warriors who are working night and day to protect us. We pray for solace for all those families that have been ravaged by this brutal disease," the statement added.
After news of Singh’s death emerged, many political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other politicians expressed their condolences.
PM Modi wrote: “I am very saddened by the death of former union minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh. He always worked for farmers and discharged his duties in the central government efficiently. My condolences to his family and well-wishers in this moment of mourning. Om Shanti!” (Translated)
President Ram Nath Kovind expressed sadness at Singh’s demise and also acknowledged that he “always raised his voice in the interest of farmers”. The President further noted that as a public representative and minister, Singh left a “distinct” mark on Indian politics. (Translated)
Gandhi also said he was saddened by the news of Singh’s death and extended condolences to his family and loved ones. (Translated)
Omar Abdullah, Vice President of the Jammu Kashmir National Conference Party also condoled Singh’s death on behalf of himself and his father Farookh Abdullah.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also recalled Singh's contribution to the welfare of farmers.