May 06, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Maharashtra reports 57,640 fresh COVID19 positive cases, 57,006 discharges, and 920 deaths

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Passengers entering West Bengal via long-distance trains, inter-state buses must carry RT-PCR negative report, says CM Mamata Banerjee.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: As many as 3,82,315 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 2,06,65,148, said the Union health ministry on Monday morning. The new cases have seen a jump after two days of decline. The fatality count has also gone up to 3,780. This is the most number of deaths recorded in the country in 24
hours. The cumulative death toll now stands at 2,26,188. In addition to this, 3,38,439 people were discharged from various hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries in India to 1,69,51,731. As a result, the active tally saw a minimal increase and stands at 34,87,229. The number was 34,13,642 on Tuesday. India has tested a total of 29,48,52,078 samples tested for Covid-19 until now, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Out of these, 15,41,299 samples were tested on Tuesday. The number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours decreased slightly too as the number stood at 16,63,742 on Monday. The country has so far administered 16,04,94,188 anti-Covid shots. The total number of doses given to beneficiaries in India crossed the 16-crore mark on Tuesday. With the vaccination of people in the age group of 18-44 picking pace, the health ministry said that 6,62,619 people in the category have been inoculated so far. "The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level," the ministry said.
  • May 06, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Jharkhand makes COVID test, week-long quarantine mandatory for all migrant workers returning to state

  • May 06, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Passengers entering West Bengal via long-distance trains, inter-state buses must carry RT-PCR negative report, says CM Mamata Banerjee

  • May 06, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India appreciates Joe Biden administration's decision to back TRIPS waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

    India has appreciated the Biden administration's decision to support a proposal moved by it and South Africa to temporarily waive some Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) rules amid the coronavirus pandemic. For the past several weeks, India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with the diplomats from South Africa, had been meeting US lawmakers and officials regarding the proposal. "We appreciate the US administration's announcement today of its support for waiver of IPR for COVID-19 vaccines, Sandhu told.

  • May 06, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Kerala is going through a serious situation with COVID spreading rapidly in the state. Test positivity rate is not coming down. The situation calls for imposing more restrictions in the state, says Pinarayi Vijayan

  • May 06, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents, reversing stance

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and more than 100 other countries, but angering pharmaceutical companies. Biden voiced his support for a waiver - a sharp reversal of the previous U.S. position - in remarks to reporters, followed swiftly by a statement from his top trade negotiator, Katherine Tai, who backed negotiations at the World Trade Organization.

    “This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures," Tai said in a statement, amid growing concern that big outbreaks in India could allow the rise of vaccine-resistant strains of the deadly virus, undermining a global recovery. Shares in vaccine makers Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc dropped several percent in regular trade, although Pfizer Inc stock fell only slightly. The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called Biden's move a "MONUMENTAL MOMENT IN THE FIGHT AGAINST #COVID19" on Twitter, and said it reflected "the wisdom and moral leadership of the United States."

  • May 06, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Banks should stop all recovery proceedings considering the pandemic situation people are going through. Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Kerala Water Authority (KWA) have been asked to stop collect pending bill arrears for two months, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

  • May 06, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Kerala reports the highest single-day rise of 41,953 new COVID-19 cases

  • May 06, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Central governments scientific body has warned about third wave of COVID. We're preparing for that since last month. Several districts are seeing a decline in COVID cases while some districts are seeing an increase in cases.We're keeping a close tab on it, says Uddhav Thackeray

  • May 06, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 57,640 fresh COVID19 positive cases, 57,006 discharges, and 920 deaths

  • May 06, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 'Corona curfew' has been extended till May 10 in the districts of Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, says state government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal. 

  • May 06, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Union Health Secy Rajesh Bhushan along with Member (Health) NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul chaired high-level meeting with eastern states of Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar & Jharkhand to assess arrangements regarding containment & management of COVID19 pandemic, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

  • May 06, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

