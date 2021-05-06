Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Maharashtra reports 57,640 fresh COVID19 positive cases, 57,006 discharges, and 920 deaths

May 06, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

hours. The cumulative death toll now stands at 2,26,188. In addition to this, 3,38,439 people were discharged from various hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries in India to 1,69,51,731. As a result, the active tally saw a minimal increase and stands at 34,87,229. The number was 34,13,642 on Tuesday. India has tested a total of 29,48,52,078 samples tested for Covid-19 until now, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Out of these, 15,41,299 samples were tested on Tuesday. The number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours decreased slightly too as the number stood at 16,63,742 on Monday. The country has so far administered 16,04,94,188 anti-Covid shots. The total number of doses given to beneficiaries in India crossed the 16-crore mark on Tuesday. With the vaccination of people in the age group of 18-44 picking pace, the health ministry said that 6,62,619 people in the category have been inoculated so far. "The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level," the ministry said.

: As many as 3,82,315 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 2,06,65,148, said the Union health ministry on Monday morning. The new cases have seen a jump after two days of decline. The fatality count has also gone up to 3,780. This is the most number of deaths recorded in the country in 24