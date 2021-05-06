MARKET NEWS

Former Union minister and RLD chief Ajit Singh passes away

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and former Union minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh passed away due to COVID-19 at the age of 82.

May 06, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST
RLD Chief Ajit Singh (Image: PTI)

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and former Union minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh passed away at the age of 82.

Singh was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Gurugram, India Today reported.

Singh was a seven-time Member Parliament from Baghpat, from 1999-2014. He has also served as Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Agriculture and Food Processing Industries in different governments.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
