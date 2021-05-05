Big18+ jab drive: 3.5 crore beneficiaries registered for vaccine in one week, only 6.6 lakh got it

Representational image

When COVID-19 vaccine registrations opened for people aged 18 to 44 on April 28 under the third phase of India’s vaccination drive, 35 million beneficiaries in the age group registered for their first jab within a week.

This was the highest number of coronavirus vaccine registrations India saw in a week, reported News18.

However, since vaccination for the 18-44 age group started on May 1, less than two percent of the beneficiaries got their jab. Given the shortage of coronavirus vaccines, only a limited stock could be procured by some states and private hospitals. This is why only 6.62 lakh people aged 18-44 years could get themselves vaccinated until May 4.

Some of the states that have successfully vaccinated a considerable number of beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group are Gujarat (1.61 lakh vaccinated), Rajasthan (1.26 lakh vaccinated), Maharashtra (1.11 lakh vaccinated), Haryana (close to 1 lakh), Delhi (80,000), Uttar Pradesh (51,236).

Other states and UTs that have started vaccinating people aged 18-44 years are Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Karnataka.

