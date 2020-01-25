After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan passes resolution against Citizenship Act

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had refused to put a stay on the Citizenship Act, and had given the Centre four weeks to respond to the petitions challenging the law.
The Rajasthan Assembly has passed a resolution against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), news agency ANI has report.
Congress-ruled Rajasthan will be the third state to do so after Kerala and Punjab.
Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal has also summoned a special Assembly session on January 27 to pass a resolution against CAA, which has caused widespread protests across the country.
Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had refused to put a stay on the Citizenship Act, and had given the Centre four weeks to respond to the petitions challenging the law.
First Published on Jan 25, 2020 04:24 pm