you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan passes resolution against Citizenship Act

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had refused to put a stay on the Citizenship Act, and had given the Centre four weeks to respond to the petitions challenging the law.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Pic: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
File Pic: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan Assembly has passed a resolution against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), news agency ANI has report.

Congress-ruled Rajasthan will be the third state to do so after Kerala and Punjab.

Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal has also summoned a special Assembly session on January 27 to pass a resolution against CAA, which has caused widespread protests across the country.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had refused to put a stay on the Citizenship Act, and had given the Centre four weeks to respond to the petitions challenging the law.

First Published on Jan 25, 2020 04:24 pm

tags #Citizenship Act protest #Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) #India #Rajasthan

