AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, in ICU: Party sources

File Image of AAP, Satyendar Jain

AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who has been in Tihar Jail since May last year, was "admitted in an ICU" at a leading government hospital here on Thursday, after he collapsed at the prison due to dizziness, party sources said.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had said Jain was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital, and later, shifted to the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash (LNJP) Hospital due to breathing problems.

Jain has been in prison since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May last year.

At the LNJP Hospital, Jain has been shifted to "an ICU", AAP sources said, adding that he is "critically ill". The LNJP Hospital is the largest hospital under the Delhi government.

He (Jain) was brought to the emergency department of the LNJP Hospital earlier in the day and doctors examined him, a senior doctor at the city government-run hospital said on the condition of anonymity.

"Jain has some spinal issues, and in the past too, he has been brought to LNJP Hospital to undergo treatment for it," he said.

He collapsed due to dizziness in a bathroom of the Tihar Jail. Even before this, Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury, the AAP said.

Wishing speedy recovery to Jain, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "May God give him the strength to fight against these adverse circumstances." "A dictator is adamant to punish the person who worked day and night to provide good treatment and good health to the public. God is watching and will serve justice to all. I pray for Satyendra Jain's speedy recovery. May God give him the strength to fight against these adverse circumstances," Kejriwal tweeted.

A senior jail official said that around 6 am on Thursday, under-trial prisoner Satyendar Jain slipped in the bathroom of MI room of the hospital of central jail number-7, where he was kept under observation for general weakness.

He was examined by doctors and his vitals were found normal. Jain was referred to the DDU Hospital as he complained of pain in his back, left leg and shoulder, the official said.

On Monday, Jain was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital as he was feeling unwell.