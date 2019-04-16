App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP not going to give more than two seats to Cong if alliance done in Delhi only: Sources

A meeting was held at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Tuesday and was attended by senior party leaders of Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh and Satyendra Kumar Jain.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The AAP is digging in its heels on the issue of alliance and is not ready to give more than two seats in Delhi to the Congress if the alliance is limited to the national capital, sources said.

A meeting was held at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Tuesday and was attended by senior party leaders of Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh and Satyendra Kumar Jain.

Following the meeting, the party said it is ready to have further discussion with Congress and has appointed a representative to take the matter forward. AAP has appointed Singh to hold alliance talks with Congress but no representative has been hired by Congress yet.

AAP sources said if Congress wants alliance only in Delhi then it has to be in the 5:2 ratio and if an alliance is sealed for both Delhi and Haryana then the ratio can be 4:3 in the national capital and 6:3:1 in Haryana.

related news

In the 6:3:1 ratio, Congress would contest six seats, Jannayak Janata Party three seats while AAP one seat, the sources said.

"The talks of alliance between AAP and Congress are presently stalled," the sources said.

"Alliance talks cannot be carried out on Twitter. It has to be discussed properly between the two parties and for that we have appointed our representative," said AAP's Rai.

"It was decided (in the meeting) that we would convince Congress that contesting together on 18 seats of Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh would mean a definite loss for BJP," Rai added.

Kejriwal has clearly said that the Modi-Shah duo "is a danger for the country and till the end, we will try to stop it," Singh told reporters after the meeting.

"An alliance with Congress would send the message that Modi would not be becoming the prime minister again," he added.

Amid a continuing blame game over seat-sharing in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal Monday engaged in a public spat, with the Congress president accusing the AAP of making a "U-turn" over alliance talks, prompting the Delhi chief minister to hit back at him.

Gandhi had said while the doors of his party are open, time is running out, but Kejriwal slammed him, questioning what U-turn was he talking about as the talks were still on.

The Congress has offered the AAP a 4:3 seat-sharing formula — four Lok Sabha seats for the ruling party and three for itself while the AAP has proposed 5:2 ratio( five for itself and two for the grand old party).

The Congress said its proposal is based of the vote share of both parties in 2017 civic polls here.

The Congress has accused the Kejriwal-led outfit of backing out on its commitment, as it is demanding seats in Goa, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, besides Delhi for a pre-poll understanding with the Congress.

In response to Gandhi's tweet, AAP's Singh said, "Congress is not giving even a single seat to AAP in Punjab where it has four MPs and 20 MLAs and in Haryana."

"In Delhi, where the Congress has zero MPs and MLAs, it is demanding three seats. Is this how agreement happens? Why do not you want to stop the BJP in other states," he asked.

The AAP has announced its candidates on the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi, while the Congress has finalised names of its candidates which could be announced soon.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, AAP said its Lok Sabha candidates would file their nominations from Thursday.

Rai said the party's west Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar would file his nomination on Thursday while Chandni Chowk candidate Pankaj Gupta, East Delhi candidate Atishi and North West Delhi candidate Gugan Singh would file their nominations on Saturday.

On Monday, South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha, North East candidate Dilip Pandey and New Delhi candidate Brajesh Goel would file their nomination, Rai said.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 08:50 pm

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Congress #Current Affairs #Delhi #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR at Mohali: KL Rahul fifty takes Kings ...

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli says Mahesh Bhatt threw a shoe at th ...

Dharma’s Kalank and SOTY2 wary of Thanos and Avengers: Endgame?

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel calls Randeep Hooda “Karan ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Days after Shatrughan Sinha moved to Congres ...

Exclusive: Anushka Sharma’s web show rolls and it stars Gul Panag!

Rishi Kapoor makes an ‘observation’: Most Indian cricketers sport ...

Did Alia Bhatt just approve Randeep Hooda's 'occasional actor' remark ...

Know what Varun Dhawan said when asked if he was nervous right before ...

SpiceJet to Add Five More 90-seater Bombardier Q400s to Fleet

Railways Remove Phoolan Devi's Picture From Wall, Trigger Row

In Congress' New List of Three Candidates, Acharya Pramod Krishnam Nam ...

NASA’s TESS Discovers First Earth-Sized Alien World, 53 Light Years ...

28 Killed as Flash Floods, Thunderstorms, Dust Storms Lash Pakistan

Congress Names Pankaj Sanghvi From BJP Citadel Indore as Saffron Party ...

9-year-old Indian Girl Wins USD 1 Million Jackpot in Dubai

'In Congress' DNA to Divide': BJP Slams Sidhu for Rally Speech, Accuse ...

Real Environmental Woes Not Addressed in BJP and Congress Manifestoes: ...

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

IMD or Skymet: Who will get 2019's monsoon forecast right?

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC, PIB and Congress use 'Game of Thrones' refer ...

We want balanced trade with India, says Chinese envoy

The race against time to tackle climate change agents

Wall Street opens higher after upbeat UnitedHealth, J&J results

ICICI Bank, RIL, Godrej Properties among top stock picks by CLSA for 2 ...

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Expect crude prices to stabilise around $66/barrel this year, says Woo ...

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal-Rahul Gandhi Twitter spat mere grands ...

Ultimate Marvel marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all ...

Child marriage rampant in West Bengal's Malda, but parties believe add ...

Jet Airways crisis: Debt-laden airline needs bigger cheque, experience ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

TikTok Ban in India: Uncertain future for app looms; rise in content r ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.