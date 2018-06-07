3.5 Lakh students register for undergraduate courses (UG) in Delhi University till evening

Over three-and-a-half lakh students registered for undergraduate courses in Delhi University (DU) on its admission portal till evening on last day of the registration process. The DU threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses (UG) on May 15.

The registration for UG programmes will end at 11.59 pm today.

The varsity has, for now, announced a total of five cut-offs with the notification for the first cut-off scheduled to be issued on June 19.

According to an official from the university, 3,85,749 aspirants registered on the portal till 6.40 pm. Out of these, 2,80,350 candidates registered for merit-based courses while the rest of the applications were for entrance-based courses.

Total male applicants are 1,80,092, female 15,197, and other applicants 101, he said, adding that as many as 2,70,515 of the applicants have made payments.Last year, around 2.20 lakh candidates had made payments, he added.

For postgraduate courses, 1,66,407 students registered on the portal. Out of these, 80,328 applications were from male candidates, 86,012 from female candidates, and 67 registered in the 'others' category. 1,26,990 candidates made payments.