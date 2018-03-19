App
Mar 19, 2018 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2G Spectrum Case: ED files appeal in Delhi HC against acquittal of A Raja, others

The Enforcement Directorate has filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court against acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Enforcement Directorate has filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court against acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation case, news agency ANI reported.

In December last year, Raja, DMK leader Kanimozhi and all other accused were acquitted in seven-year-long scam cases by a special court that held that the prosecution was unable to provide concrete evidence to prove the charges.

"I have absolutely no hesitation in holding that prosecution has miserably failed to prove any of the charges against any of the accused," Special CBI Judge Om Prakash Saini said in his verdicts in three separate cases related to the 2G scam.

The 2G spectrum scam is widely believed to be the biggest scam in the history of Independent India. On November 16, 2010, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), the supreme auditing body of the country, came out with its report on the issuance of licenses and allocation of 2G spectrum by the Department of Telecom.

The CAG, then headed Vinod Rai, alleged that 122 2G licences were given to telecom operators at throwaway prices when the UPA was in power and pegged the loss to the national exchequer at Rs 1.76 lakh crore.

The CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of licences for the 2G spectrum, which were scrapped by the Supreme Court court on February 2, 2012.

After the December verdicts, Congress reportedly asked Vinod Rai to apologise to the nation while the ruling party asked the Congress not to treat them as badges of honour.

(With inputs from PTI)

#Current Affairs #India

