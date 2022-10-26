English
    253 challans issued in Delhi, Rs 32.4 lakh fine imposed over non-compliance of dust norms

    government officials have so far inspected 6,868 construction sites under the anti-dust campaign under October 6.

    PTI
    October 26, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
    File Image: AP

    File Image: AP

    Authorities in Delhi have issued 253 challans and imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 32.4 lakh on user agencies that did not comply with dust control norms, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

    The minister said government officials have so far inspected 6,868 construction sites under the anti-dust campaign under October 6. "A total of 253 notices/challans have been issued and a fine of Rs 32.4 lakh imposed on violators," he said.

    User agencies of construction and demolition projects larger than 500 square metres are required to register them on the construction and demolition (C&D) portal launched in October last year in a bid to control dust pollution in the capital. The project proponents have to self-audit their compliance with dust control norms and upload a self-declaration on the portal on a fortnightly basis.

    In September, the Delhi government had also made it mandatory to install anti-smog guns at all construction and demolition sites larger than 500 square metres. Action is taken against project proponents found violating this direction.

    Earlier, construction and demolition sites larger than 20,000 were required to install anti-smog guns to control dust pollution.
    first published: Oct 26, 2022 06:50 pm
