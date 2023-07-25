Vitamin B12 to magnesium: Get these 5 nutrients in your daily diet to keep your brain sharp

Adopting a balanced diet with brain-boosting nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins, too, also be beneficial (Image: Canva)

Struggling with memory issues and concentration on a regular basis could be a sign of brain fog. This state of mind extends beyond occasional forgetfulness and includes symptoms like mental fatigue, confusion, slower thinking, lack of clarity, trouble finding words, decreased alertness, mood changes, and occasionally headaches or sleep disruptions. Understanding these symptoms can help address brain fog and enhance cognitive wellness.

While various factors can cause brain fog, addressing the root causes is the key to treating the condition. Studies suggest that lifestyle changes like stress management, sufficient sleep, and hydration can enhance cognitive function. Also, adopting a balanced diet with brain-boosting nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins, too, also be beneficial.

If you observe specific signs impacting your cognitive abilities, such as feeling perplexed, disorganised, or struggling to concentrate and articulate your thoughts, consider making room for these nutrient-rich choices in your diet.

1. Vitamins: Vitamin B12 and vitamin D are among the essential nutrients for a healthy brain. Vitamin B12 is found in meat, fish, and dairy products. It helps in the functioning of the nerve and the formation of red blood cells, thus enhancing cognition. On the other hand, vitamin D plays a significant role in brain health and overall well-being. Sufficient exposure to sunlight and eating foods like milk and cereals can be helpful.

2. Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3 fatty acids can improve your memory, help you focus better, and make your mind clearer. These special nutrients are also known for protecting your brain from diseases that can cause memory problems as you age. So, to keep your brain in top shape, include foods rich in omega-3s in your diet. You can include fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines or plant sources like flaxseeds and walnuts in your diet. These foods have anti-inflammatory powers that can keep your brain healthy.

3. Antioxidants: Antioxidants protect brain cells from oxidative stress. These powerful compounds help to neutralise harmful free radicals in the brain, which can otherwise cause damage to our cognitive health. Including these antioxidant-rich foods in our diet can contribute to maintaining a sharp and healthy mind, reducing the risk of cognitive decline and age-related brain conditions.

4. Choline: Choline is a vital nutrient that forms a key component of cell membranes and is essential for brain development. It serves as a parent for the production of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that plays a significant role in memory and cognitive processes. It can be found in foods like eggs, liver, and soy-based products.

5. Magnesium: Found abundantly in spinach, nuts, and whole grains, magnesium supports nerve function and promotes relaxation. This essential mineral aids in reducing stress and anxiety, fostering a clear and focused mind and enhancing overall mental well-being. Incorporating magnesium-rich foods into your diet can be beneficial for a healthy brain and improved cognitive performance. So, the next time you choose a meal plan, make sure you include spinach, nuts and seeds, whole grains, legumes, avocado, or, dark chocolate to it.