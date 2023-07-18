8 healthy diet and lifestyle habits to boost memory power

Yoga, breathing exercises and meditation are known to improve concentration, reduce stress, and boost memory (Image: Canva)

If you don't remember the last time you had a memory lapse - forgetting things, names, faces, facts or even places - however briefly, it's time for a reality check. And, more importantly, don't blindly blame it on office stress or work pressure.

Perhaps, you need to enhance your memory power. In today's fast-paced world, occasional forgetfulness has become increasingly common and is often attributed to factors like stress, fatigue, excessive technology use, or multitasking. However, while forgetting things from time to time is considered normal, it is essential to recognise when forgetfulness starts to impact your every day life.

Here are a few tips and strategies to boost your memory:

1. Take your diet seriously: Ditch that fast food and focus on a balanced diet. Add brain-boosting foods like green leafy vegetables, fruits, berries, fatty fish and nuts to your diet. These nutritional foods will provide essential vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids to the brain and help it thrive.

2. Move your body: Have you heard of Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF)? It turns out that physical activity stimulates the production of BDNF, a protein that supports the growth and maintenance of neurons. It plays a crucial role in enhancing memory, learning, and cognitive performance. Be it yoga, aerobics, or any other form of physical activity, choose what suits you best.

3. Give your mind some exercise: When was the last you tried your hands at sudoku, crosswords, or other engaging puzzles and strategy games? Also, when was the last you actually read a book or dedicated time to honing your favourite hobby? If these experiences feel distant, now is the time to start engaging in them because regular mental challenges help keep your mind sharp and enhance memory.

4. Practice meditation: Meditation and mindfulness can help you deal with anxiety and forgetfulness. Yoga, breathing exercises and meditation are known to improve concentration, reduce stress, and boost memory.

5. Sleep tight: Multiple studies have revealed that a good sleep is important for over all wellness. An undisturbed 7-8 hours of sleep each night allows your brain to rejuvenate, relax and recharge. This further helps in retaining information.

6. Get a social life: Lockdown is gone for good, allowing you to enjoy social interactions once again. So, leave that screen and participate in social activities by joining clubs or meeting friends, neighbours and extended families. This way you can strengthen bonds, stimulate the brain and prevent cognitive decline.

7. Divide and rule: The best way to deal with difficult tasks is to divide them into smaller parts. This not only allows to manage tasks but also reduce stress and improve memory retention.

8. Declutter your mind: When it comes to organising information, the options galore. Several stationary stores and mobile apps offer tools like calendars, to-do lists, and reminders. Go digital or follow the traditional route but remember that a clutter free mind and space can improve memory.