UTI causes, symptoms and treatment: Everything you need to know about urinary tract infection

Have you been experiencing a burning sensation while peeing? Has it brought along fever and frequent urination at night? You may be suffering from a urinary tract infection, and here’s what you can do to prevent it.

Urinary Tract Infection, a painful condition commonly observed in more women than men, is an umbrella term that includes asymptomatic bacteriuria, where microbes can be found in urine analysis but they do not show significant clinical features. It also encompasses prostate inflammation, cystitis and pyelonephritis (infection of the kidneys).

In general, the incidence of urinary tract infections in women is far more than in men. However, it is more common in male babies in the neonatal stage, because of congenital urinary tract abnormalities, and men in the senile stage due to prostatic involvement. Lack of circumcision has been linked to an increased risk, as Escherichia coli can quickly enter the urinary tract of men who are uncircumcised.

The factors affecting it include using a diaphragm (a contraceptive) along with spermicide, frequent sexual intercourse and a history of previous infection. It has been shown that women suffering from diabetes mellitus are at a two to three times higher risk, especially in the post-menopausal age. Recurrent episodes of UTI are significantly influenced by sexual activity and multiple partners. Screening and on-time treatment of asymptomatic bacteriuria is crucial, especially in pregnant females. It can have harmful effects on gestation like preterm delivery and low birth weight babies.

Microorganisms responsible for urinary tract infections are E. Coli (around 70 percent of the cases), Staphylococcus saprophyticus, Proteus, Klebsiella and Enterococcus. These bacteria often ascend to the bladder after sexual intercourse and continue towards the kidneys via the ureters (the tube connects the bladder to the kidneys). They may also spread through blood, but the prevalence of such cases is low.

The person usually complains of back pain, fever, blood in urine, discomfort in the pubic region, burning micturition and inability to void urine.

Here’s what you can do to prevent a urinary tract infection:

Hydrate: Drinking fluids aplenty keeps the urine dilated and reduces the concentration of microbes. Enough water and fruit juices (roughly 1.5 litres per day) can help prevent infection. This is also a cure for those suffering from UTIs.

Urinate after intercourse: Since the chances of contracting an infection are high after sexual intercourse, it is advised that you urinate right after so that the bacteria cannot come close to the urethra and ascend to the bladder.

Reduce spermicide use: Though this method of contraception, often combined with the help of a diaphragm, is effective, it can affect the good bacteria that protect the urinary tract in females. Alternate methods like condoms or intra-uterine devices may be considered.

Pee frequently: It is recommended that you empty your bladder at short intervals to avoid bacteria from getting too comfortable in the wet environment, which often results from holding your pee. Voiding urine at least four to five times is healthy and can protect your bladder.

Wipe properly: Wiping from front to back after urinating or clearing your bowels reduces the chances of infection. This prevents bacteria in the anal region from reaching the urethra.