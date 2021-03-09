Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

File image: People scramble to board a bus amid the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, India on February 25, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

As many as 15,388 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases above 1.12 crore, as per health ministry’s March 9, 2021 update.

India reported 77 new deaths and 16,596 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows. As many as 2,30,08,733 beneficiaries have been vaccinated across India according to March 9, update.

Active cases dropped to 1,87,462 with a fall of 1,285 cases on March 9. Maharashtra now reports the most (98,859 or 53 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Kerala (39,532) and Punjab (8,020).

Maharashtra reported the most (8,744 or 57 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Kerala (1,412), Punjab (1,229), Tamil Nadu (556) and Gujarat (555). These five states account for 81 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most (22 or 29 percent) new deaths, followed by Punjab (14), Kerala (12) and Karnataka (5). These four states account for 69 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 19 states and union territories--Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Goa, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand--did not report any deaths today.

India’s recovery rate now at 96.9 percent. In terms of cases, Maharashtra recorded 9,068 new recoveries, the most, followed by Kerala (3,030), Punjab (692), Tamil Nadu (532) and Gujarat (482).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,12,44,786 with 1,08,99,394 recoveries and 1,57,930 deaths as per March 9, update. The mortality rate in the country stands at 1.4 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3.1 percent). More than 7 lakh daily tests were reported on March 8 with more than 22.27 crore tests carried out till date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.