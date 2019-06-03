App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero MotoCorp May sales up 13.5% to over 6.5 lakh units

The company had sold about 5.7 lakh units in April 2019, it said in a BSE filing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on June 2 reported 13.5 percent rise in sales to over 6.5 lakh units in May over the previous month.

The company had sold about 5.7 lakh units in April 2019, it said in a BSE filing.

"Hero MotoCorp reported sales of 652,028 units of motorcycles and scooters in the month of May 2019. The company recorded a sequential increase in sales compared to the previous month (April 2019) when it sold 574,366 units of two-wheelers," the filing said.

It added that the company had surpassed the six-lakh units mark in monthly sales for the first time since February 2019, when it had sold 617,215 units of motorcycles and scooters.

Last month, Hero MotoCorp launched three new motorcycles -- XPulse 200, XPulse 200T and Xtreme 200S. Apart from these, it had also launched two scooters -- Maestro Edge 125 and Pleasure+ 110.

"The bookings for most of these new products have already commenced at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country," the statement said.
First Published on Jun 2, 2019 03:53 pm

tags #bike #Business #Companies #Hero Motocorp #India #scooter

