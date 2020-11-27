Neha Mahajan’s collaboration with Ricky Martin wins her 2021 Grammy nomination

Sitar player Neha Mahajan’s collaboration with the ‘King of Latin Pop’ Ricky Martin for his album ‘Pausa’ has won her a 2021 Grammy nomination.

Neha Mahajan had collaborated with Ricky Martin for the song ‘Mi Sangre’, which is from the album Pausa that has bagged a Grammy Awards nomination in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category. Pausa, which is the first EP by the Puerto Rican singer, was released on May 28, 2020. It had bagged an award at the Latin Grammys 2020.

She took to Instagram to share the news.

Notably, Neha Mahajan is an actress and a model who has worked with noted directors both in Bollywood and in Marathi and Malayalam cinema.

Born in Pune, Maharashtra, Neha is the daughter of renowned Sitar maestro Pandit Vidur Mahajan. She began her career as a musician by assisting her father during his sitar performances before starting to perform solo herself.

Neha Mahajan was a part of Deepa Mehta’s ‘Midnight’s Children’ and the dystopian Netflix series ‘Leila’. She also featured in Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster ‘Simbaa’.

The list of nominees for the Grammy Awards 2021 was released on November 24 and Beyonce topped it this year with nine nominations, of which two nominations were in the Record of The Year category.