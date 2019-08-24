Akshay Kumar leads TRP ratings as Kesari follows 2.0 in Top-3 charts of 2019

Now that's the kind of consistency which would be any superstar's dream. However, Akshay Kumar is living it and that too for years in succession. While Mission Mangal is already a superhit with collections hitting the roof, his other 2019 release Kesari is going great guns as well. The Karan Johar production recently had an Independence Day premier on television and the TRP is a massive 3.86. This was made possible due to 15.6 million impressions that the film received and as per insiders, this is just a beginning.

With this, Kumar has achieved another major record. The record TRP was generated by Total Dhamaal a few months back and the second best was 2.0 (Hindi) which featured Kumar as the antagonist opposite Rajinikanth. When the Hindi version of the film premiered on television, it did kick up a storm and as of today, the numbers are in the Top-3.

For the actor this is indeed massive as now he has two films in the Top-3 charts, a feat which would be tough for many other superstars to beat, especially since they hardly do one or two films a year. Kumar's average has been three to four films a year, which means there is always a probability of one of his films breaking the record of another of his films.

This can well be evidenced from the fact that Kesari (3.86) has gone past the TRP of his other successful films like Toilet Ek Prem Katha (3.3) and PadMan (2.3). Moreover, these were films that were successful in theaters as well, which means it is a double whammy for the makers who have been minting money from theatrical as well as non-theatrical rights.

What is surprising is that a couple of the Rs 300 crore club films, Sanju (2.2) and Padmaavat (1.67), had lesser TRPs on their premier. That said, it could also be attributed to the fact that a majority of audience base for these films had already been consumed since there were heavy footfalls in theaters.

Kumar and his films continue to be hot favorites in the satellite market as well due to the guaranteed returns that they come with. Over the years, the Kumar has built a loyal family audience fan base for himself and it is this segment that is enjoying his movies once they arrive on the small screen. No wonder, the price paid by the satellite channels is also quite high for Kumar's films since monetization of these rights has been on an upswing one film after another.