India restricts export of maida, suji, wholemeal atta

After restricting the export of wheat and flour, the Government of India on August 8 restricted the export of maida (wheat flour), suji (semolina), and wholemeal atta too.

The notification will come into effect on August 14. Until then, i.e., between August 8 to August 14, the following consignments of maida and suji will be allowed if the loading of the items on the ship commenced before the notification was issued or if the consignment has already been handed over to the customs and registered in their system.

Under the existing policy, the export of wheat flour is subject to the recommendation of the Interministerial Committee on the export of wheat. However, under the new policy, the export of all of the aforementioned items will be subject to recommendations.

According to the circular issued by the government, the "export of all of the shipments approved by IMC shall be allowed subject to the issuance of a quality certificate by the export inspection council or its EIAs at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.

New Delhi had banned wheat exports in mid-May as a scorching heatwave curtailed output and domestic prices hit a record high. The export policy was tweaked last month for wheat flour and traders were asked to secure permission before exporting the commodity.