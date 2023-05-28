DU rolls back decision of shifting chapters on Mahatma Gandhi to 7th semester

The Delhi University has rolled back its decision of shifting the chapters on Mahatma Gandhi to the seventh semester after controversy erupted over it on May 27, a day after the changes were made.

The shift was one of a host of syllabi changes implemented in Bachelor of Arts (BA) political science during the Academic Council (AC) meeting held on May 26.

The changes implemented included the replacement of Gandhi’s chapters from the fifth semester with a new course on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar while shifting the chapters on Gandhi to the seventh semester.

He further explained, “My personal believe is that everyone must study Gandhi and thus decided to bring it in the fourth semester. There are several chapters on Gandhi in other mandatory subjects for the course already.”

However, the decision was passed in the AC meeting, despite opposition.

“Earlier, Savarkar was not part of the syllabus, whereas Gandhi was taught in the fifth semester. Now, they have included Savarkar in the fifth semester, Ambedkar in the sixth, and Gandhi in the seventh. While we have no objection to Savarkar being introduced, he should not be taught before Gandhi and his teachings,” Alok Ranjan Pandey, a member of DU’s AC had told PTI.

The varsity’s AC approved several curriculum revisions on May 26, including the removal of poet Muhammad Iqbal, also known as Allama Iqbal, from the BA political science syllabus. As per a statement released by the DU office, vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said, “Those who laid the foundation to break India have no place being a part of the syllabus,” while presiding over the meeting.

“Iqbal wrote songs supporting the Muslim League and the Pakistan movement. Iqbal was also the first to raise the idea of the Partition of India and the establishment of Pakistan. Instead of teaching about such people, we should study our national heroes,” VC had also said during the meeting, as per the meeting.

Iqbal’s removal from the curriculum was not unanimous and was met with opposition from some AC members claiming that he served India, by composing the popular song ‘Sare Jahan Se Acha.’