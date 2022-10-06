English
    World Bank downgrades India's economic growth forecast to 6.5% for FY23

    In its latest South Asia Economic Focus released ahead of the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, the Bank, however, noted that India is recovering stronger than the rest of the world.

    PTI
    October 06, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST

    The World Bank on Thursday projected a growth rate of 6.5 per cent for the Indian economy for the fiscal year 2022-23, a drop of one per cent from its previous June 2022 projections, citing deteriorating international environment.

    The Indian economy grew by 8.7 per cent in the previous year.

    "The Indian economy has done well compared to the other countries in South Asia, with relatively strong growth performance... bounced back from the sharp contraction during the first phase of COVID," Hans Timmer, World Bank Chief Economist for South Asia, said.
    PTI
    first published: Oct 6, 2022 05:42 pm
