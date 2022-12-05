English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    UP government tables supplementary budget for FY 2022-23

    The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday presented the supplementary budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the state assembly.

    PTI
    December 05, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST
    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

    The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday presented the supplementary budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the state assembly on the first day of the winter session of the state legislature.

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the demands for supplementary grant of Rs 33,76,954.67 lakh for the financial year 2022-23 in the House.

    This includes a Revenue Account of Rs 13,75,684.28 lakh and capital account of Rs 20,01,270.39 lakh.

    After presenting the supplementary budget, proceedings of the house were adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday.
    PTI
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #Economy #India #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath
    first published: Dec 5, 2022 02:09 pm