English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    Manufacturing sector gets $21 billion FDI in FY22

    It said the government has implemented several reforms under the FDI policy regime across sectors such as insurance, defence, telecom, financial services, pharmaceuticals, retail trading, and e-commerce.

    PTI
    July 28, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST

    The manufacturing sector attracted foreign direct investments worth USD 21.34 billion in 2021-22, an increase of 76 per cent year-on-year, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

    It said the government has implemented several reforms under the FDI policy regime across sectors such as insurance, defence, telecom, financial services, pharmaceuticals, retail trading, and e-commerce.

    Singapore (27.01 per cent) and the US (17.94 per cent) have emerged as the top two investors during 2021-22 in India. These were followed by Mauritius (15.98 pet cent), the Netherlands (7.86 per cent) and Switzerland (7.31 per cent).

    "FDI equity inflows in the manufacturing sectors have increased by 76 per cent in FY 2021-22 (USD 21.34 billion) compared to previous FY 2020-21 (USD 12.09 billion)," it added.

    The ministry said that despite the ongoing pandemic and global developments, India received the "highest" annual FDI inflows of USD 84.83 billion in 2021-22.

    Close
    Top five sates receiving highest FDI in 2021-22 are Karnataka (37.55 per cent), Maharashtra (26.26 per cent ), Delhi (13.93 per cent ), Tamil Nadu (5.10 per cent ) and Haryana (4.76 per cent ).
    PTI
    Tags: #Economy #FDI #India #manufacturing sector
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 01:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.