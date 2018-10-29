App
you are here: HomeNewsdonald trump
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 07:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump says media is 'enemy' after shooting, bomb plot

The US president's comments follow a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue and a mail bomb scare targeting Democrats and CNN.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
President Donald Trump is accusing the media of being "the true Enemy of People" in the wake of a mass shooting and a mail bomb plot.

"There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news," Trump tweeted on October 29

He added that the media "must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly."

The election season violence rattled a divided nation and prompted questions about whether Trump should tone done his rhetoric.

Trump condemned the Pittsburgh attack as an act of anti-Semitism and has denounced political violence. But he has continued to hold political rallies.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 07:47 pm

