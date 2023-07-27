Buy EURINR; target of : 91.25 : July 27, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

Euro is likely to trade on bullish bias amid softness in dollar. Further expectation of 25 bps hike in today’s policy meeting could support the Euro to rise back towards 1.1120. Meanwhile, traders will be waiting for more clues on the futures rate path. EURINR is expected to rise towards 91.20, as long as it trades above 90.50. Above 91.20 it would test 91.50 level.

