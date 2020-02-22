LIVE Score, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup: Devine brings up 50 as NZ take charge in run-chase

Chamari Athapaththu returns to the attack. Green flicks the 1st ball to long-on for a single. Devine just pushes the 2nd ball to mid-off. She gets luck with the pull shot on the next delivery as the fielder lets it go through her hands for SIX. Devine drives the 4th ball to long-off for a single. BOWLED! Finally Sri Lanka manage to break the partnership but the damage is already done. Green goes for another big hit but this time misses the slower delivery. Katey Martin walks out to bat and immediately gets off the mark with a single. 9 runs and a wicket from the over. Just 8 needed from 18 balls now.

New Zealand 120/3 after 17 overs.