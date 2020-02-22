LIVE Score, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup: Devine brings up 50 as NZ take charge in run-chase

Live now
Feb 22, 2020 07:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
WICKET! Green b Athapaththu 29 (20)
FIFTY up for Devine! 50 (46)
FOUR! Devine goes for the pull and manages to squeeze it under the fielder at short fine leg.
WICKET! Bates c Athapaththu b Dilhari 13 (17)
WICKET! Priest run out (Madavi) 6 (12)
WICKET! Dilhari c Tahuhu b Jensen 3 (5)
WICKET! Kanchana c Jensen b Kerr 0 (1)
WICKET! de Silva c Kerr b Devine 4 (6)
WICKET! Siriwardene c Devine b Jensen 0 (2)
WICKET! Sanjeewani c Bates b Jensen 15 (21)
WICKET! Athapaththu c & b Tahuhu 41 (30)
WICKET! Hasini b Kerr 20 (28)
FOUR! Classy from Devine as she waits back and guides the ball past point for the winning runs.
FOUR! Devine slashes hard at the shorter delivery and gets a thick edge which flies over the keeper.
Chamari Athapaththu returns to the attack. Green flicks the 1st ball to long-on for a single. Devine just pushes the 2nd ball to mid-off. She gets luck with the pull shot on the next delivery as the fielder lets it go through her hands for SIX. Devine drives the 4th ball to long-off for a single. BOWLED! Finally Sri Lanka manage to break the partnership but the damage is already done. Green goes for another big hit but this time misses the slower delivery. Katey Martin walks out to bat and immediately gets off the mark with a single. 9 runs and a wicket from the over. Just 8 needed from 18 balls now.
New Zealand 120/3 after 17 overs.
Green looks to slog across the line but gets beaten by the slower leg-cutter which crashes into the stumps.
SIX! Poor fielding from Sri Lanka as Devine pulls the ball and the fielder at deep midwicket lets it burst through her hands and over the boundary.
Udeshika Prabodhani returns for her final over. She has been fantastic so far with figures of 0/4 from her first 3 overs. Both batters take singles off the first 2 balls. Devine tucks the 3rd ball to deep midwicket for 2 runs. They again take singles off the next 2 balls. Prabodhani ends with a poor full toss and Devine takes the opportunity to grab her first SIX of the game. 12 runs off the over. Just 17 needed from 24 balls now.
New Zealand 111/2 after 16 overs.
SIX! Prabodhani sends down a low full toss and Devine gets under it sending the ball flying over long-on.
Sugandika Kumari returns to the attack. She gives away singles on the first 4 balls in the over. Devine pulls the 5th delivery towards short fine leg where the fielder does horribly with the ball slipping away for FOUR. Devine then clips the last ball off her pads to bring up her sixth consecutive FIFTY. 9 runs come off the over.
New Zealand 99/2 after 15 overs.
FOUR! Devine goes for the pull and manages to squeeze it under the fielder at short fine leg.