    India win toss, opt to field in second ODI against Zimbabwe

    India lead the three-match series 1-0 after a comprehensive victory in the opener.

    PTI
    August 20, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST
    (Image: Shutterstock)

    India captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field against Zimbabwe in the second ODI on Saturday.

    Shardul Thakur replaced pacer Deepak Chahar in the Indian playing XI.

    Making two changes, Zimbabwe included Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tanaka Chivanga in their XI, in place of Tadiwanashe Marumani and Richard Ngarava respectively. India lead the three-match series 1-0 after a comprehensive victory in the opener.

    Teams:

    India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (capt), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

    Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk/capt), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga.
