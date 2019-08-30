India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live updates: Holder sends back Rahul early after a steady start

Bowling change for West Indies. Jason Holder replaces Kemar Roach. Rahul is on strike. First delivery is pitched up and Rahul defends. Second delivery is short outside off stump and Rahul leaves that for the keeper. Third delivery is again short pitching outside off stump and Rahul leaves the ball for the keeper. Fourth delivery is fuller and Rahul works the ball with soft hands to the player at slip cordon. CAUGHT! Great delivery from Jason Holder. Fuller delivery from Holder as he bowls a short of a good length delivery on middle stump. The ball moves away and kisses the outside edge of Rahul’s bat and flies to Cornwall at send slip. Cheteshwar Pujara is the new batsman. Last delivery is a dot. A wicket maiden from Holder.

India 32/1 after 7 overs.