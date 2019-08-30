India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live updates: Holder sends back Rahul early after a steady start

Live now
Aug 30, 2019 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bowling change for West Indies. Time for spin. Rahkeem Cornwall will bowl. No runs off first three deliveries. Fourth delivery is fuller and Agarwal drives the ball to mid-off but a diving fielder stops runs. Fifth delivery is a dot. Agarwal plays last delivery to leg side and gets a single. Just 1 run from Rahkeem Cornwall’s first over in Test cricket.
India 36/1 after 13 overs.
Roach continues. On strike is Agarwal. First delivery is a dot. Second delivery is fuller and Agarwal works the ball to leg side for a single. Pujara leaves third ball for the keeper. Fourth delivery is fuller and Pujara defends fourth delivery. Fifth delivery is on good length which comes back in and Pujara lets the ball fly to the keeper. Last delivery is a dot. Just 1 run from the over.
India 35/1 after 12 overs.
Holder continues. On strike is Mayank. Play and a miss. First delivery is fuller and Mayank looks to drive but the ball moves away and beats the outside edge of Mayank’s bat. No runs off next two deliveries too. Fourth delivery is slightly shorter and the ball finds the outside edge of Mayank’s bat and goes past slips for a single. Fifth ball beats the outside edge of Pujara’s bat. Last delivery is again a dot as Pujara lets the ball fly to the keeper. Just 1 run from the over.
India 34/1 after 11 overs.
Roach continues. On strike is Pujara. First delivery is on good length outside off and Pujara lets the ball fly to the keeper. Beaten. Good length delivery which comes back sharply in and goes through the gap between Puajar’s bat and pads to the keeper. Third delivery is fuller and Pajara is happy to defend. Pujara leaves fourth delivery for the keeper. Pujara defends fifth delivery with a dead straight bat. Last delivery is a dot. Another maiden.
India 33/1 after 10 overs.
Holder continues. Rahul is on strike. First delivery is fuller and Mayank defends. Second delivery is again fuller which Mayank pushes it to the fielder at mid-off. Third delivery is pitched on good length outside off stump and it moves away beating the outside edge of Mayanka’s bat. Fourth delivery is again on good length moving away and beats the outside edge of Mayank’s bat. Mayank works fifth delivery to the fielder at leg side. Last delivery is again a dot. Back to back maiden for the Windies skipper.
India 33/1 after 9 overs.
Kemar Roach is back into the attack. Mayan Agarwal is on strike. No runs off first four deliveries as Roach bowls a mid of short and full pitched deliveries to keep Mayank guessing. Fifth delivery is fuller and Mayank pushes the ball to mid-off and takes a single. Pujara leaves last delivery for the keeper. Just 1 run from the over.
India 33/1 after 8 overs.
Bowling change for West Indies. Jason Holder replaces Kemar Roach. Rahul is on strike. First delivery is pitched up and Rahul defends. Second delivery is short outside off stump and Rahul leaves that for the keeper. Third delivery is again short pitching outside off stump and Rahul leaves the ball for the keeper. Fourth delivery is fuller and Rahul works the ball with soft hands to the player at slip cordon. CAUGHT! Great delivery from Jason Holder. Fuller delivery from Holder as he bowls a short of a good length delivery on middle stump. The ball moves away and kisses the outside edge of Rahul’s bat and flies to Cornwall at send slip. Cheteshwar Pujara is the new batsman. Last delivery is a dot. A wicket maiden from Holder.
India 32/1 after 7 overs.
Gabriel continues. Rahul is on strike. Rahul plays first delivery to backward square leg and gets 2 runs. Second delivery is a dot. Third delivery is fuller coming back in and Rahul defends. FOUR! Gabriel bowls a fuller delivery outside off and Rahul drives the ball through cover for a boundary. Another fuller delivery from Gabriel and Rahul pushes the ball through mid-off and gets 3 runs. Last delivery is short and Agarwal works the ball to leg side and gets 2 runs. 11 runs off the over.
India 32/0 after 6 overs.
FOUR! Gabriel bowls a fuller delivery outside off and Rahul drives the ball through cover for a boundary.