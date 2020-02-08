Live now
Feb 08, 2020 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Taylor, Jamieson 9th-wicket partnership helps NZ recover
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Follow the live score and updates from the second ODI between India and New Zealand being played at Eden Park, Auckland.
Toss: India win the Toss and opt to bowl.
Playing XIs: Both teams made two changes to their playing XIs. Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal replacing Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav. Mark Chapman and Kyle Jamieson come in for Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C/WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson and Hamish Bennett.India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.
FIFTY up for Taylor! 50 (61)
WICKET! Southee c Saini b Chahal 3 (10)
WICKET! Chapman c & b Chahal 1 (2)
WICKET! de Grandhomme c Iyer b Thakur 5 (8)
WICKET! Neesham run out (Jadeja) 3 (5)
WICKET! Latham LBW b Jadeja 7 (14)
WICKET! Guptill run out (Thakur/Rahul) 79 (79)
WICKET! Blundell c Saini b Thakur 22 (25)
FIFTY up for Guptill! 51 (49)
WICKET! Nicholls lbw b Chahal 41 (59)
Pitch Report
IND vs NZ Playing XIs
Toss
Navdeep Saini returns for this final over. He has been good so far giving away just 39 runs off his 9 overs. Saini starts with a wide Yorker which Jamieson steers to third man for a single. Taylor shuffles across and sends the 2nd ball racing through square leg for FOUR. He then slices at the 3rd ball sending it high towards third man and they run hard to take 2 runs. The 4th ball is a full toss outside off and Taylor doesn’t connect cleanly as they get just a single at long-on. Saini sends down a well-directed bouncer to Jamieson who manages to work it to square leg for a single. Saini ends with a perfect wide Yorker which Taylor looks to jam out but gets beaten. Just 9 runs off the over.
New Zealand 259/8 after 49 overs.
FOUR! In the slot from Saini and Taylor heaves sending the ball racing through square leg.
Bumrah starts with a slower delivery outside off which Taylor steers to third man for a single. The 2nd ball is a low full toss and Jamieson manages to clear his front foot and flick through square leg for FOUR. Jamieson digs out the Yorker again on the next delivery for a run. Taylor works the 4th ball through square leg for a single. Bumrah sends down a Yorker which Jamieson ducks under. Jamieson tucks the last ball to backward square leg and they take a single. That leaves Jamieson on strike for the next over.
New Zealand 250/8 after 48 overs.
FOUR! Bumrah nails the yorker but Jamieson manages to get his front leg out of the way and flick through square leg.
Shardul Thakur returns to the attack. He starts with a low full toss outside off which Taylor swings at but doesn’t connect cleanly as the ball rolls back to the bowler. The 2nd delivery is a similar ball and this time Taylor sends it flying over long-on for SIX. The 3rd ball is another low full toss but this time Taylor miscues it to deep midwicket for a single. The 4th delivery sits up nicely for Jamieson who finally connects beautifully with the pull sending the ball flying for SIX. Jamison drives the 5th delivery to sweeper cover for a single. Thakur sends the next ball wide outside off. He has to bowl that again and the next ball is given wide again but Thakur and Kohli aren’t happy with that decision as Taylor had just shuffled across. ALMOST! Taylor swings at the last ball but only sends it miles high over mid-on. Iyer runs back towards the boundary but the ball lands just outside his reach. 17 runs off the over.
New Zealand 242/8 after 47 overs.
SIX! Thakur sends down a cross-seamed short delivery which sits up nicely for Jamieson who pulls it powerfully over long-on.
SIX! Thakur sends down a low full toss outside off and Taylor drags it over long-on for a flat six.
Jasprit Bumrah returns to the attack. He’ll bowl his final three overs from this end. Bumrah starts with a low full toss which Taylor manages to jam out for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for Taylor. New Zealand need him to help carry them to a competitive total here. Bumrah has the opportunity to bowl 5 deliveries to Jamieson. He starts with a full delivery which Jamieson slices to cover. The 3rd ball is a back of length delivery which beats the attempted cut shot. Bumrah bangs the 4th delivery short and it flies over Rahul too for FOUR byes. The pacer then ends with back-to-back Yorkers which Jamieson manages to dig out. 5 runs off the over.
New Zealand 225/8 after 46 overs.
FIFTY up for Taylor! 50 (61)
Navdeep Saini returns to the attack. Taylor welcomes him with a clean swing of his bat sending the 1st delivery flying into the stands for SIX. He then tucks the 2nd ball to square leg for a single. Saini sends down a short delivery to Jamieson who sways away. The next ball is full onto the stumps which Jamieson blocks out. Jamieson connects with the inside half of his bat as the 5th ball rolls to midwicket. Saini ends well with a Yorker which Jamieson manages to block out. 7 runs come off the over.
New Zealand 220/8 after 45 overs.
