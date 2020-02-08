India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Taylor, Jamieson 9th-wicket partnership helps NZ recover

Shardul Thakur returns to the attack. He starts with a low full toss outside off which Taylor swings at but doesn’t connect cleanly as the ball rolls back to the bowler. The 2nd delivery is a similar ball and this time Taylor sends it flying over long-on for SIX. The 3rd ball is another low full toss but this time Taylor miscues it to deep midwicket for a single. The 4th delivery sits up nicely for Jamieson who finally connects beautifully with the pull sending the ball flying for SIX. Jamison drives the 5th delivery to sweeper cover for a single. Thakur sends the next ball wide outside off. He has to bowl that again and the next ball is given wide again but Thakur and Kohli aren’t happy with that decision as Taylor had just shuffled across. ALMOST! Taylor swings at the last ball but only sends it miles high over mid-on. Iyer runs back towards the boundary but the ball lands just outside his reach. 17 runs off the over.

New Zealand 242/8 after 47 overs.