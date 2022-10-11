English
    India beat South Africa by seven wickets in third ODI to seal series

    Spinner Kuldeep Yadav snared four batters as India bowled out South Africa for a paltry 99.

    PTI
    October 11, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST

    India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the third and final ODI here on Tuesday to seal the series 2-1. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav snared four batters as India bowled out South Africa for a paltry 99.

    The spin trio of Yadav (4/18), Washinton Sundar (2/15) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) shared eight wickets among them on a track that offered turn.

    In response, India knocked off the required runs in 19.1 overs with Shubman Gill making 49 off 57 balls.

    South Africa: 99 all out in 27.1 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 34; Kuldeep Yadav 4/18). India: 105 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Shubman Gill 49, Shreyas Iyer 28 not out; Bjorn Fortuin 1/20).
    PTI
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 06:56 pm
