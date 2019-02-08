Feb 08, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Highlights: Dhoni, Pant help India secure series-leveling win
Catch all the highlights from the second T20I between India and New Zealand being played at Eden Park, Auckland.
Top
highlights
Wicket! Shankar c Southee b Mitchell 14 (8)
Wicket! Dhawan c Grandhomme b Ferguson 30 (31)
Wicket! Rohit c Southee b Sodhi 50 (29)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 50 (28)
Wicket! Southee b Khaleel 3 (3)
Wicket! Santner b Khaleel 7 (8)
Wicket! Taylor (run out) Shankar 42 (36)
Wicket! Grandhomme c Rohit b Hardik 50 (28)
FIFTY up for Grandhomme! 50 (27)
Wicket! Williamson lbw Krunal 20 (17)
Wicket! Mitchell lbw Krunal 1 (2)
Wicket! Munro c Rohit b Krunal 12 (12)
Wicket! Seifert c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar 12 (11)
Playing XI
New Zealand win the Toss and opt to bat
Players to watch out for
Possible XI
That brings us to the end of our live coverage of this match. India's win sets things up nicely for the decider at Seddon Park on February 10. Join us then for all the live updates from that match. Till then it's goodbye!
Rohit Sharma (winning captain): Very pleased to see how we bowled, and we were quite clinical with the bat as well. We have quality in our side, but we executed our plans better today, after learning from our mistakes. It's important to understand the mistakes that we made - it's been a long tour for everyone. So we didn't want to put a lot of pressure on the boys, just go in there with a clear mind. It's going to be a cracker of a game in the 3rd T20I, but nothing to take away from New Zealand, they're still a quality side.
Kane Williamson (losing captain): I suppose the performance in Wellington was going to be difficult to replicate. We missed a trick or two with the bat. It was slightly more tricky to bat, but 20 more runs at the death would have been better. It wasn't a 180-200 wicket for sure, but the opening partnership from India just took it away. It's important that as a side we are aware of the good bits we have done and put that into practice every time we come out to bat. Today it wasn't our day to be honest. Today wasn't as close as we would have liked, but having a full house like Eden Park, there isn't any better atmosphere in the world.
Krunal Pandya, Man of the Match: It felt really nice to contribute for the team. It's always special when you contribute to a win. The dimensions are quite different from Wellington, the straight boundaries were short and I had to adjust my length to it. Looking forward to the decider in two days time.
Scott Kuggeleijn comes back into the attack. Pant pulls the 1st ball down to fine leg for a single. Dhoni misses with the pull on the next delivery as the ball hits him on the hips but they pick up a leg bye. Pant hammers the 5th delivery straight down the ground for a FOUR. India wrap up the game with 7 wickets and 7 balls remaining.
India 156/3 after 18.5 overs
Lockie Ferguson comes back into the attack. He starts with a full delivery onto the pads which Dhoni whips to backward square leg for 2 runs. The next ball is a yorker length delivery just outside off which Dhoni jams to point for a single. Pant clips the 3rd ball down to fine leg for a run. Dhoni slaps the 4th delivery towards sweeper cover for 2 runs. He then defends the next ball straight back to the bowler. Dhoni waits back in his crease and guides the last ball through the gap in the cover region for 2 runs. 8 runs off the over. India need just 3 runs from 12 balls to win.
India 156/3 after 18 overs
Southee starts with a slower delivery and Pant gets beaten by the pace as the ball raps into his pads for a leg bye. Dhoni pulls the next ball to deep square leg for a single. The next bouncer from Southee is too high and is called a wide. Pant swings hard at the next ball sending it over deep midwicket for a one-handed SIX. He then slogs the 4th delivery to mid-on for a quick single. Dhoni uses the pace on the 5th delivery as he sends it to deep midwicket for 2 runs. He then chops the last ball into the cover region and a needless overthrow allows them to pick up a single. India need just 11 runs off 18 balls to win.
India 148/3 after 17 overs
Ish Sodhi comes back into the attack. Dhoni steps out and guides the 1st ball to long-on for a single. Pant pulls the 2nd delivery but connects with the top-edge sending the ball high just behind Taylor at short fine leg. Taylor tracks back but doesn’t manage to take the catch as they pick up 2 runs. Pant then sends the 3rd delivery straight down the ground for a single. Dhoni dances out on the 5th delivery but Sodhi pitches it wide outside off. Dhoni takes one hand off the bat as he reaches out and chops the ball to the off-side for a single. Pant pulls the last ball to backwards square leg for a run. 6 runs off the over. India need just 24 off 24 balls to win.
India 135/3 after 16 overs
Tim Southee comes back into the attack. He starts well with a dot ball to Dhoni. The next delivery is sliding down leg and Dhoni helps it along to fine leg for a FOUR. He pulls the 3rd delivery to deep square leg for a single. Pant drives the 4th ball to mid-off and sets off for a quick run. Dhoni taps the 5th delivery straight to the man at cover. He works the last ball behind square leg for a single. 7 runs off the over. India now need just 31 off 31 deliveries to win.
India 129/3 after 15 overs
Daryl Mitchell comes into attack. He starts with a cross-seamer onto the pads which Pant flicks over deep backward square leg for a FOUR. Pant then drills the next ball to long-off for a single. Shankar gets down on one knee and lifts the low full toss delivery straight down the ground for a SIX. What a shot that was. CAUGHT! Mitchell sends down a slower ball and Shankar doesn’t time the pull shot well as he holes out to Southee at cow corner. MS Dhoni walks out to bat. The 5th delivery is short down leg and Pant guides it down to fine leg for a FOUR. Mitchell end with a dot ball. 15 runs and a wicket off the over. India need 37 runs from 36 balls to win.
India 122/3 after 14 overs
Wicket! Shankar c Southee b Mitchell 14 (8)
Mithcell sends down a slower bouncer and Shankar doesn't time the pull as he holes out to Southee at cow corner.
Scott Kuggeleijn comes back into the attack. He starts with a short ball to Pant who gets an under-edge to the off-side for a single. Shankar rotates strike with a single off the next ball. Pant goes for the pull on the 3rd ball but connects with the upper part of the bat as they get just 1 run. Shankar pulls the 4th ball beautifully to fine leg and Sodhi does brilliant to prevent the boundary restricting them to 2 runs. Shankar drives the 5th delivery straight down the ground and Kuggeleijn does well to get a hand to the ball and saving the runs. The last ball is too high and the umpires signal a wide. Shankar lifts the last delivery high over mid-off and Williamson runs back but doesn’t get there as it goes for a one-bounce FOUR. 10 runs off the over.
India 107/2 after 13 overs
Sodhi continues. He sends the 1st delivery onto the pads and Pant helps it towards square leg for 2 runs. Pant pulls the next ball to deep square leg for a single. Shankar helps the 3rd ball to long-on for a run. Pant gets down on one knee and muscles the 4th delivery through mid-off for a FOUR. He then goes for a pre-meditate paddle-sweep on the 5th ball but misses. Pant taps the last delivery to mid-on for a single. 9 runs off the over. India need 62 off 48 balls to win.
India 97/2 after 12 overs
Lockie Ferguson comes back into the attack. Pant helps the 1st ball to third man for a single. Ferguson pitches the 2nd ball short outside off and Dhawan slaps it to long-on for 2 runs. Ferguson sends down a slower ball outside off and Dhawan gets beaten. Seifert again fails to collect as they pick up a bye. Pant flicks the 4th ball off his pads for a single. CAUGHT! Dhawan gets beaten by pace as he goes for the hook to counter Ferguson’s pacy bouncer. He only gets a top-edge which sends the ball looping towards Grandhomme at backward point. Vijay Shankar walks out to bat and gets beaten by the last delivery as it seams away. Just 5 runs and a wicket off the over. New Zealand are slowly clawing their way back in the game.
India 88/2 after 11 overs
Wicket! Dhawan c Grandhomme b Ferguson 30 (31)
Ferguson sends down a pacy bouncer and Dhawan is beaten by pace as he gets a top-edge to Grandhomme who takes an easy catch at backward point.
Sodhi starts with a wide delivery down leg. Dhawan helps the 1st delivery to deep midwicket for a single. CAUGHT! Rohit looks for another maximum but he doesn’t connect well with the shot. He sends the ball straight down the throat of Southee who makes no mistake. Rishabh Pant walks out to bat at no. 3. He gets beaten on the 3rd delivery as Sodhi sends down a googly but Seifert doesn’t collect the ball cleanly. Dhawan sets off for a single but Pant is late to get going, a direct hit at the non-striker’s end would’ve been the end of Pant. Dhawan works the 4th ball to long-off for a single. Pant gets beaten again as he swings and misses at the 5th ball. The next delivery is wide outside off and Sodhi has to reload. Pant works the last ball to midwicket for a run. Just 6 runs and a wicket come off the over.
India 83/1 after 10 overs
Wicket! Rohit c Southee b Sodhi 50 (29)
Rohit looks to clear the boundary but doesn't get enough on the ball as he holes out to Southee at long-on.
Dhawan tucks the 1st delivery to square leg for a single. Rohit rotates strike with a single off the next delivery. The 3rd ball is onto the pads which Dhawan helps fine for a run. Rohit dances down the track and launches the 4th delivery straight down the ground for a SIX. He then flicks the next delivery to midwicket for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for the Indian skipper. Dhawan picks up a single to end the over. India need 82 runs from 66 balls to win now.
India 77/0 after 9 overs
FIFTY up for Rohit! 50 (28)
Ish Sodhi comes into the attack. Dhawan mistimes the pull on the 1st delivery sending it to deep midwicket for a single. The next ball is sliding down leg and Rohit swivels as he pulls it over the fine leg boundary for a SIX. He is now the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket, going past Martin Guptill. Rohit cuts the 3rd ball past point for 2 runs. He then dabs the 4th delivery to short third man for a single. Dhawan drives the 5th delivery straight to the man at mid-off. He then makes room and works the last ball to sweeper cover for a run. 11 runs off the over.
India 66/0 after 8 overs
Mitchell Santner comes into the attack. Dhawan flicks the 1st ball to short fine leg for a single. Rohit sits back and cuts the next ball to midwicket for a run. Dhawan rotates strike with a single off the next ball. Rohit taps the 4th ball to the off-side but they don’t get any runs. He then works the 5th delivery to the on-side for a single. Dhawan works the last ball through midwicket for a run. Just 5 runs off the over. India need 104 runs off 78 balls to win.
India 55/0 after 7 overs
Lockie Ferguson comes back into the attack. He starts with a dot ball and Dhawan works the 2nd ball to point for a single. The 3rd ball is full outside off and Rohit slices it over point for a FOUR. Ferguson sends the next ball wide down leg. Rohit doesn’t time his shot well on the 4th delivery as Ferguson sends down a leg-cutter. He’s lucky as the ball lands just short of the man at long-on. Dhawan works the last ball down to long-on for a single. 8 runs off the over as India get to the 50-run mark without losing any wickets.
India 50/0 after 6 overs
Tim Southee comes back into the attack. He starts with a full delivery onto the stumps which Dhawan lifts over mid-on for a FOUR. Southee responds with a low full toss which Dhawan drills to mid-off. The 3rd ball is a tad short and Dhawan pulls it over midwicket for a FOUR. He then works the next ball to mid-off for a single. Rohit doesn’t manage to take any runs off the last two deliveries. 9 runs off the over. India need 117 runs from 90 balls to win.
India 42/0 after 5 overs
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.