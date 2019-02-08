IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Highlights: Dhoni, Pant help India secure series-leveling win

Sodhi starts with a wide delivery down leg. Dhawan helps the 1st delivery to deep midwicket for a single. CAUGHT! Rohit looks for another maximum but he doesn’t connect well with the shot. He sends the ball straight down the throat of Southee who makes no mistake. Rishabh Pant walks out to bat at no. 3. He gets beaten on the 3rd delivery as Sodhi sends down a googly but Seifert doesn’t collect the ball cleanly. Dhawan sets off for a single but Pant is late to get going, a direct hit at the non-striker’s end would’ve been the end of Pant. Dhawan works the 4th ball to long-off for a single. Pant gets beaten again as he swings and misses at the 5th ball. The next delivery is wide outside off and Sodhi has to reload. Pant works the last ball to midwicket for a run. Just 6 runs and a wicket come off the over.

India 83/1 after 10 overs