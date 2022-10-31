English
    Hardik Pandya named T20I captain for New Zealand series; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli rested

    Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has been named as Pandya's deputy for the New Zealand series.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 31, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST
    File image of Hardik Pandya (AP photo)

    All-rounder Hardik Pandya was on October 31 announced as the captain for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 International series in New Zealand.

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), while declaring the squad for the overseas bilateral series, noted that it has decided to give rest to incumbent skipper Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli.

    Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has been named as Pandya's deputy for the New Zealand series. Pant's elevation as the vice-captain for the series comes amid the exclusion of veteran wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik from the squad.

    The three T20Is against New Zealand will be played on November 18, 20 and 22, followed by three one-day international bouts on November 25, 27 and 30.

    India's T20 squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rishabh Pant (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Gill, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep, Harshal Patel, Siraj, Bhuvneshwar, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

    Sharma and Kohli, along with Pandya, have also been rested for the ODI series against New Zealand. The BCCI has named Shikhar Dhawan as the captain for the series.

    India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Rishabh Pant (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Chahal Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Sen, Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik and Washington Sundar.

    Umran Malik, the 22-year-old speedster from Jammu & Kashmir, is one of the most notable inclusions in the squad. The right-arm pacer had drawn limelight during the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for constantly clocking a speed of around 150 kmph.
    Tags: #Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) #cricket #Hardik Pandya #India vs New Zealand #Rohit Sharma #Sports #Virat Kohli
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 07:07 pm
