MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

'End of a generation for West Indies cricket', admits Pollard after defeat in Bravo's swansong game

With the defeat in the swansong game for Dwyane Bravo and probably also for Chris Gayle, West Indies are likely to miss out on direct qualification for next year's World Cup. They will drop out of top-8 after Saturday's defeat.

PTI
November 06, 2021 / 09:18 PM IST
West Indies, with win in only one out of the five group stage matches, has been eliminated from the T20 World Cup

West Indies, with win in only one out of the five group stage matches, has been eliminated from the T20 World Cup

Disappointed at crashing out of the T20 World Cup with just one win from five matches, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on Saturday admitted that it's the "end of a generation" for the Caribbeans and they need to start from the scratch to build a world beating side.

Veteran opener David Warner produced a feisty unbeaten 89 as Australia recorded a facile eight-wicket win over the West Indies to stay alive in the semifinal race at the showpiece.

With the defeat in the swansong game for Dwyane Bravo and probably also for Chris Gayle, West Indies are likely to miss out on direct qualification for next year's World Cup. They will drop out of top-8 after Saturday's defeat.

"Overall it's been a disappointing campaign. In terms of the batting we have not done well at all. Our bowling has been decent but not good enough. It's the end of a generation, we have some guys who have done good things for T20 cricket in our team and around the world," Pollard said at the post-match presentation.

"We as people are very proud. We have to look at the way we play T20 cricket. What we've seen is that one guy in the top four has to bat as long as possible. Going forward need to do that better. We have to start from a foundation now," Pollard said.

Close

Related stories

Australia captain Aaron Finch lauded Warner for his 56-ball 89-run unbeaten knock.

"It was a really pleasing day. I thought it was going to be a long day the way Evin Lewis played. We held our nerve nicely. The way (Warner) managed his innings, got off to a flyer and allowed Mitch Marsh to get into his innings. He's been a super player for a long time. Can't understand why people doubted him," he said.

Man-of-the-match Warner said he just played his natural game.

"Felt satisfying to be there at the end. The key was to play my natural game. It's about targeting the first two balls and I was able to do that," said Warner.

"(Our bowlers) have been outstanding. We knew they would come out hard against us. We know the firepower West Indies have and got to a very competitive total."

Warner also paid his tribute to retiring duo of Dwayne Bravo and Chris Gayle, saying they have set benchmark for future generation. "DJ (Bravo) has been a benchmark for all players coming through, and Chris, he's someone I look up to."
PTI
Tags: #Chris Gayle #cricket #Dwayne Bravo #Kieron Pollard #Sports #T20 World Cup #West Indies
first published: Nov 6, 2021 09:18 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.