Serum Institute raises hopes of India getting its COVID-19 vaccine before end of 2020

Serum Institute of India entered licensing agreement with British drug maker AstraZeneca to supply one billion doses of University of Oxford's potential COVID-19 vaccine to low-and-middle-income countries (LMICs). The interesting part is Serum will provide 400 million doses before the end of 2020.

If all goes according to the plan, millions of Indians would probably get their COVID-19 vaccine shots made by Serum well before the end of 2020.

The 50-year-old privately-held company has emerged as the frontrunner in India's efforts towards a COVID-19 vaccine.

Apart from having the license to mass produce University of Oxford vaccine, the vaccine maker had partnered with US biotech firm Codagenix.

Codagenix will develop a live-attenuated vaccine for COVID-19, and Serum will invest in clinical trials, manufacturing and distribution.

The company also partnered with Austrian biotech Themis Bioscience for yet another COVID-19 vaccine candidate that uses measles virus as a vector to inject antigen or protein of SARS-CoV-2.

The pursuit for COVID-19 vaccine may not end there, Serum has sold its Czech Republic-based Praha Vaccines for approximately $167 million to Novavax.

Novavax will be manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in that facility. Serum and Novavax have partnered for a Malaria vaccine, it is still not clear whether Serum extends the partnership to COVID-19 vaccine, but the possibility can't be ruled out.

In addition Serum's BCG vaccine is being used in trials in Australia and Germany for prophylactic use against COVID-19.

To be sure, none of the vaccines stated above are approved by regulators, and are in various stages of development. There is always the risk of failure.

Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute said the company had earmarked $100 million for the vaccine project and would look for support from international funding agencies as well.

It isn't vaccines alone, Poonawalla, the second generation entrepreneur has invested in a little known Pune-based diagnostic company Mylab.

The funding helped Mylab to become one of the largest RT-PCR test kit providers in India, and significantly reduce import dependence.

There are more than 100 potential vaccines under development for COVID-19, most of these are launched by small biotechs and academic institutions.

It requires huge investment to take a vaccine into late stage clinical trials, and produce at mass scale.

Moreover vaccine manufacturing is a complex process with stringent regulatory expectations. Importantly the vaccine against pandemic has to be affordable. Most of the biotechs have neither the wherewithal nor experience to do an end-to-end vaccine development. They all need someone to help them.

This is where Serum has emerged as a partner of choice. Serum trumps all other companies because it has the expertise in vaccine making. It has the largest portfolio of WHO pre-qualified vaccines. In fact it manufactures 60-70 percent of all vaccines sold globally.

The company has deep pockets and is well connected with multilateral funding agencies and governments. Revenues of vaccine makers are generally lumpy, but Serum clocked revenues of around Rs 5,900 crore in FY19, according to Business Insider.

The company makes much of its money through supplying vaccines by competing in tenders of individual countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America and multilateral agencies such as GAVI and UNICEF.

The company has invested Rs 4,000 crore to build the world's largest multi-functional product facility in Pune. It can produce up to 500 million doses of vaccines in a year.

With a capacity to make more than 1.5 billion doses, Serum is looking to achieve the target of Rs 10,000 crore revenue by 2022.

Most profitable vaccine enterprise

"Poonawallas may be flamboyant in their lifestyles, but they are very conservative when it comes to running the business," said a person at a rival vaccine company who knows Poonawallas.

"Under Adar (Poonawalla), Serum is showing some signs of ambition, by investing ahead of the curve and strong urge to enter highly regulated markets like Europe and US," the person said.

"Serum is one of the most profitable Indian company, and the business of vaccines unlike pharmaceuticals is much more stable," said a second person who tracks Serum.

Poonawallas also have a strong desire to use their expertise to help India at a time when the country was ravaged by COVID-19 pandemic, the second person added.

But the person above wasn't fully convinced about Serum's bet on the University of Oxford vaccine. The person says that the Oxford vaccine failed to protect vaccinated monkeys from being infected by the virus.

The University of Oxford vaccine which is based on Chimpanzee adenovirus as a vector, is shown to protect animals from pneumonia.

A head of the biologics division of a pharmaceutical company who is based in Pune told this reporter sometime back that he found it difficult to poach talent from Serum.

"Serum is one of the better paymasters in the industry, offering a stress free and stable work environment. People don't want to jump the ship so easily," he said.

It was in the mid 60s that a young Cyrus Poonawalla (father of Adar Poonawalla), whose family has strong ties with horse racing and breeding through the family’s Poonawalla Stud Farms, realised that horse racing had "no future in the socialist India of that time".

With his experiments to build a sports car modeled on Jaguar-D type for India not going anywhere, reality dawned on him and he felt making a product for the masses would be a smart move.

At the time, Poonawallas were donating farm’s retired horses to the government-owned Haffkine Institute in Mumbai, which made vaccines from horse serum.

A chance conversation with a vet at the farm led Poonawalla to figure out, he doesn't have to go too far, that the mass product he was thinking about could be made at his own stud farm.

Thus born Serum Institute in 1966 to make vaccines. Serum had launched its first therapeutic anti-tetanus serum within two years, and began producing the anti-tetanus vaccines.

