Jun 05, 2020 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 2.2 lakh, death toll over 6,300
In India, a total of 2,16,919 cases have been reported, which includes 6,075 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Today is the seventy-third day of India's nationwide lockdown, which was enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The lockdown, which began on March 25, will be gradually lifted in phases. The lockdown continues till June 30 in containment zones.Globally, over 66.3 lakh infections and nearly 4 lakh deaths have been reported during the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Global tally of COVID-19 cases
Health ministry update on India's COVID-19 tally
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | An influential medical journal article that found hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID-19 patients was retracted on Thursday, adding to the controversy around a drug championed by US President Donald Trump.
Three of the authors of the article retracted it, citing concerns about the quality and veracity of data in the study.
The anti-malarial drug has been controversial in part due to support from Trump, as well as implications of the study published in British medical journal the Lancet last month, which led several COVID-19 studies to be halted. (Inputs from Reuters)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Here are the countries with the highest number of cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University:
>> US (1,872,660 cases, 108,211 deaths)
>> Brazil (614,941 cases, 34,021 deaths)
>> Russia (440,538 cases, 5,376 deaths)
>> UK (283,079 cases, 39,987 deaths)
>> Spain (240,660 cases, 27,133 deaths)
>> Italy (234,013 cases, 33,689 deaths)
>> India (226,713 cases, 6,363 deaths)
>> France (189,569 cases, 29,068 deaths)
>> Germany (184,472 cases, 8,635 deaths)
>> Peru (183,198 cases, 5,031 deaths)
(Data as of 9.40 am IST)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | In India, a total of 2,26,770 cases have been reported, which includes 6,348 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Out of these, 1,10,960 are active cases while 1,09,461 have recovered.
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat are the worst-affected states.
In India, over 2.1 lakh cases have been reported and the death toll has crossed 6,000.
Globally, over 66.3 lakh infections and nearly 4 lakh deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak.